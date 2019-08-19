Diane Kruger Posts Rare Photo of Norman Reedus and Baby Daughter

Diane Kruger shared a rare photograph of the baby daughter she shares with partner Norman Reedus.

Reedus commented with the “heart” emoji. Reedus’ co-star, Alpha actress Samantha Morton, wrote in a comment, “That’s so beautiful.” Hilarie Burton, wife of Reedus’ co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, agreed: “Beautiful,” she commented.

The baby girl, born in November, is Kruger’s first child and Reedus’ second; he shares 19-year-old son Mingus with ex Helena Christensen.

View this post on Instagram Everything I’ll ever need ♥️ A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Aug 16, 2019 at 4:24am PDT

The couple have kept their daughter away from the spotlight, only sharing glimpses of the child on social media.

In December, Kruger reposted a paparazzi picture — censored to remove her child’s face — instructing photographers and others on the internet to avoid capturing or publishing photos of the child snapped without the couple’s permission.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger wrote on Instagram.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety. Me and @bigbaldhead [Reedus] would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

Kruger is now filming Simon Kinberg-directed action-thriller 355, where she stars alongside Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) and Jessica Chastain (IT Chapter Two). Reedus next returns as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Season 10, premiering Sunday, October 6 on AMC.

