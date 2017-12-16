Did Chandler Riggs Let Slip ‘The Walking Dead’ Only Has A Few Seasons Left?

Fans were shocked to learn about Carl’s impending death on The Walking Dead, but Chandler Riggs might have followed that up with an even bigger reveal.

Keeping a lid on spoilers is hard these days, but Riggs did his part by reaching out to The Spoiling Dead directly and asking them to forgo spoiling the big reveal. The site honored his request, and later revealed the message Riggs sent them. That message though might have also dropped a hint as to how much longer the show has.

“I get that you guys have been doing this since we started, but I have a request. Out of respect for me, for Carl, and for one of the last few seasons of the show, I’m using you to not spoil the ending of 808 once your sources inform you of what happens.”

It’s that “for one of the last few seasons of the show” bit that is most interesting. The Walking Dead has yet to be officially renewed for season 9, though many expect that to happen eventually. That will require some contract renewals though for stars like Andrew Lincoln, butWalking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple seems to think season 9 and 10 will happen.

“I wouldn’t speak to any of that but I’m very confident of a 10th season,” Gimple told THR. “I think it is a question but there is some business to handle with the things you just said. I’m not sure if they’re entirely on the money, as far as timing and everything like that, but I think we are tending to a lot of stuff before we jump into that. In the same respect, there’s a super long-term plan and we’re continuing to follow it. I know that’s a lot of double-talk but I would say everything is quite cool.”

The Walking Dead still does quite well in the ratings but has shown a significant slide the last few years. Season 9 is pretty close to guaranteed, but it seems the future of 10 and beyond is a bit in question.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC in February to air the remaining episodes of season 8.

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

