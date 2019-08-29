Fear’s Lennie James “Wouldn’t Say No” to Walking Dead Movie Crossover With Andrew Lincoln

Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James “wouldn’t say no” to a chance to reunite with former Walking Dead co-star Andrew Lincoln, who next returns to TWD Universe in the franchise’s first movie trilogy.

“Obviously if such a thing was possible I would jump at the chance,” James told Digital Spy when promoting Season 5 of the spinoff. “For me, some of the best days on both jobs — and I’ve had some fantastic days on both jobs — but some of my best days have been working with Andy, and getting a chance for Morgan and Rick to tool up again… obviously I wouldn’t say no to that.”

Such a decision lies with TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple, who is now developing the untitled TWD movie with franchise creator Robert Kirkman.

“But I haven’t asked Scott, and I haven’t kind of pushed it,” James added. “Just like he’s secretive to you lot, he’s very secretive to us. So none of us knows, and if it comes around I’d jump at the chance. But at this point I’ve got absolutely no idea.”

At present action on Fear, Rick won’t go missing from Virginia for roughly another seven months in the future. Unbeknown to Morgan, the same shadowy helicopter group briefly encountered by his band of survivors in Texas will one day rescue a gravely wounded Rick and fly him far away from Virginia.

When addressing Rick’s disappearance at San Diego Comic-Con in July, James said Morgan would make it his “new mission” to rescue Rick if or when he ever finds out his longtime friend is missing.

“I think he would go looking to prove that, either one way or the other. I think he would walk back across the country, I think he’d walk back and forward. It would become his new mission. He would have to find him,” James said. “He still defines himself by that man, and that friendship, and the fact that those two men know each other in a way that they don’t allow anybody else to know them. So it would be very fundamental to him.”

For his part, Lincoln previously told EW he suspects “it’s not quite the end yet for Rick and Morgan,” who have reconnected after parting multiple times.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. AMC and Universal have yet to announce a release date for the first TWD movie; Gimple previously hinted the film could be ready in 2020.

