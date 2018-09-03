‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Weak

John talks on one of Althea’s tapes. June is watching. “She enjoyed black jack, taffee, liquorice,” John says of the woman he believes himself to love. June closes the camera’s screen and walks out of Althea’s truck. She sees destruction from the tornado and starts down a road.

Stopped, June searches for radio service. “I never should’ve left you at that bus, John,” June says. “I saw the tape you made when you first met Al. She asked if you thought you would find me again. You knew. You believed. But if she asked me that question right now, today, I don’t think I could’ve answered like you did. You know me, John. At least, I think you do. When the going gets tough, I run or worse. Things are pretty tough right now. How did you know? How did you believe?”

Althea arrives, somewhat mocking June’s hope of finding John. The situation isn’t helped by their lack of diesel fuel. They make due in the back of the truck, drinking their water supply and scavenging the immediate area. Days go by. They run out of water. The radio starts to sound off with a static-ridden transmission.

Sarah stops her truck and kills a walker which was attached to the front of the truck. She remembers when her and Wendell’s dad hit a seagull. They find a sign indicating they are 76 miles from Houston. Morgan uses the radio to tell everyone that he is coming with help but no one is answering.

June is heading to higher ground with Althea in search of a signal. Althea isn’t happy she killed the camera’s battery and has a headache, too. She’s going to stay behind.

Both groups are out on the road, hoping to find some radio signal. June comes upon a trick with a walker inside just as Althea is being weakened by her lack of food and water. They head out in it and June apologizes for using the camera’s battery. “Hey, I get it, you can’t talk to him,” Althea says. “It’s the next best thing.”

“You ever have someone?” June asks.

“Been doing what I do since before the world went to s—,” Althea responds. “When you spend as much time collecting other people’s stories, you kind of stop having your own.

The woman from the gas station is getting ready to drive with a walker in the back, claiming he made the survivors weak by giving them supplies.

For a moment, Morgan hears June over the radio. He walks off to try to find a better signal. June tries to answer but the signal doesn’t allow it. Althea, meanwhile, begins vomiting. She has a fever and tries to downplay it. Suddenly, her van drives past and she gives chase. After a long pursuit, the truck’s tire blows and the spin out. She claims that all of the antibiotics she might need are in the van.

Morgan comes upon the woman from the gas station. She is looking through one of the boxes they had left. He assures her, everything is okay and he can help her. She turns to him and tells him she doesn’t need any help. He continues on his walk, leaving her behind. “You’re right,” she says. “Things are tough out here. You should be careful.”

Later, Althea wakes up in the back seat of the pick up truck. June is fixing the truck’s tire and insists they stay in communication to keep Al with her. June hears gun shots ring out. Althea insists those are her guns. June wants to finish fixing the tire but Althea insists she go on foot and hurry.

June gets close and finds a pile of walkers. An overturned bus has dead inside. As June is looking, a man puts a gun to her head and tells her to drop hers. He forces her to put her hands behind her head and move. She kneels in the street for hi. He asks where her friend is, though, knowing the medicine is for someone. They talk about what’s next and June ultimately tackles him, firing one shot into the air. Althea hears it and starts changing the tire herself.

June and the man wrestle for the gun. She gets it but the van is out of gas. June orders the man inside to tell her where the medicine is but he insists he never touched it. June kicks him out of the van and searches for meds but finds a radio. “Al, where is it?” he asks. “Where’s the medicine?”

Althea stumbles to her radio, almost through changing the tire. A walker is gaining on her and eventually gets to her. She is weak but fights it off. June can’t find the medicine. Althea ends up using the truck to kill the walker by knocking it off of the jack. She gets to the radio and reveals there is no medicine. She just wanted the van back. June is furious.

Back at the truck, Althea thanks June. She found medicine on the overturned bus. June is mad that she almost killed someone for medicine that wasn’t there. Al really wanted the van and tapes because she thinks the tapes help people like they did for June and Alicia. “It isn’t just other people’s stories on the tapes,” Althea says. “It’s my story. It’s the people I knew. People I loved and I’m not gonna leave them behind.”

Meanwhile, Morgan climbs a water tower with satellites on it. “If you’re out there and if you can still hear me, I am on mile marker 27 but I don’t think I can stick around much longer,” he says.

June receives the transmission and responds.

“We’re packing up to leave,” Morgan says before repeating the location. He can’t hear them, though. It doesn’t help that the battery died.

June lays out a map to try to figure out where Morgan is. They have 50 miles worth of gas. June wants to leave immediately in the truck but Althea is going to stay behind with the van. Ultimately, Althea elects to go with her.

At their stop, Wendell tries to convince Morgan to hit the road. Later in the night, June finds Morgan’s truck and they reunite. Morgan informs her they are looking for everyone else. Morgan introduces Wendell, Sarah, and Jim to June and Althea. Morgan orders them to get her water. June realizes he is helping people and then asks to borrow his walkie.

Alone, June radios to the person who left the boxes. “I’m sorry about what I did,” she says. “I’m sorry I made you walk away. I wanna show you that you’re wrong. Sometimes we don’t just watch out for the people we know. Mile marker 27 on 365. I’m with a group of people. We’ve got food, water, supplies, everything you need to get back on your feet.”

“Is that you, cipro?” a voice responds. “Managed to find some diesel. Came back. Your friend really shouldn’t leave her ride sitting around.” She invites him to come with her and he reveals his name to be Quinn and she introduces herself as June.

At the truck, Morgan talks with Althea about her health. He still plans to go to Alexandria and she is welcome to join. “Just so you know, when I stay with people, I stay,” she says. “But I don’t plan on staying once I get the story.” She asks about the guy whose truck this is. He doesn’t know much other than the fact that they kept the roads clear, have power, and have water.

Althea’s van is at mile marker 27 but he is not actually. There is tape over it to mislead him. The woman from the gas station puts a walker on him and he is eaten. June is left wondering what happened to him.

The woman later decides she has to let her walker friend go. “You did what you were supposed to,” she tells it. “I’m gonna set ya free to keep on doing it.” She releases it from the neck clamp and closes the door to Althea’s van. Inside, she writes on Quinn’s face.

“You aren’t going to be weak, anymore,” she says to him. Quinn’s eyes reopen as he reanimates.