Luciana Meets a New Character in ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ 413 Exclusive Clip

Luciana (Danay García) is on a one woman mission in an exclusive sneak peek look at Sunday’s Fear The Walking Dead.

Out alone in search of a runaway Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Luciana encounters a kind stranger, Clayton (Stephen Henderson), a lone traveler left immobile in a bloody car wreck caused by the devastating storm that rolled in earlier this half-season.

Asked why she wants to help a total stranger, Luciana says only, “I have some things to make up for.”

“Don’t we all,” Clayton says to the weathered but resolute Luciana, who makes it her mission this episode to fulfill Clayton’s simple last request.

Elsewhere, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) are marooned together on a makeshift island, cut off by the surrounding waters brought on by heavy rainfall and a flash flood. While an always-optimistic John attempts to fashion a make-do raft, the cynical and hopeless Strand is content to wait their current predicament out — until a vicious threat, the first of its kind for both the spinoff and the flagship series, forces the unlikely pair to work together if they hope to make it another day.

A freshly reunited Morgan (Lennie James), June (Jenna Elfman) and Al (Maggie Grace), are forced to contend with their own threat: the so-called “Filthy Woman” (Tonya Pinkins), who is closing in on Morgan and his newfound pack of allies Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), Sarah (Mo Collins), and Jim (Aaron Stanford).

In a previous face-to-face with the woman, she took issue with the benevolence shown by Morgan, who has since committed himself to redistributing help boxes at mile markers bearing the message “take what you need, leave what you don’t.”

The Filthy Woman insists she’s not “weak” — and she’ll soon play out that philosophy as she emerges as the series’ newest “big bad,” Domingo told ComicBook.com.

“I think we’re going to see some sort of reassembling of some of the cast, and they’re going to be challenged even more so by a really dark presence,” Domingo said.

“Maybe. There’s the big bad, I think it’s probably our first time we had a really big bad. But they’re going to be challenged by this, and this force is going to possibly destroy them, or somehow they’ll come through it in a better way. But they’re really going to be at this huge cross roads as a group.”

Fear The Walking Dead 413, ‘Blackjack,’ airs this Sunday at 9/8c on AMC followed by an all-new Talking Dead.