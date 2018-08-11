John and June Share a Moment in New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Premiere Clip

A still-recovering John (Garret Dillahunt) is forced to stay behind as Althea (Maggie Grace) and June (Jenna Elfman) venture out to investigate washed-up walkers in the newest clip from the Fear The Walking Dead mid-season premiere.

“How long have the dead been washing up?” Althea asks.

“We’ve only seen it once before,” John answers, recalling his time at his out-of-the-way cabin. “Usually means there’s somethin’ amiss upriver. We gotta go see what’s going on. We’ll start with that river up east—”

June stops him. He’s still healing, recovering from a near-fatal bullet fired by a vengeful Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who took aim at June after believing she had conspired with enemy group the Vultures.

“John, you’re not up for it.”

“Well, you can’t go alone,” he says. “I’m comin’ with you.”

Al hops in. “I’ll go.”

“You said you’re leavin’,” John says.

“Yeah, not ’til the morning.”

John hates the idea of sending his lover out. “That bridge is a ways away. If somethin’ goes wrong…”

Al whips out a walkie. “You’ll be the first to know.” Hands it over. “Here. I got another one in the truck. Keep it close. Anything goes wrong, we’ll call.”

June nods.

“You be careful,” he tells her. “Same goes for you,” she says, taking him in a hug.

The group of survivors — including Morgan (Lennie James), Luciana (Danay García), and Strand (Colman Domingo) — will spend the back half of the season mostly disconnected, encountering new survivors and weathering a powerful and destructive storm.

“This storm starts really taking its toll,” Elfman told TV Guide. “And in her history, when she’s pushed that far, she runs. And she has to confront that.”

As the upcoming eight-episode run splits the small ensemble cast and pairs off many of its characters, Elfman’s June — formerly operating under fake names “Naomi” and “Laura” — will take the spotlight in three weeks in episode 4×12, directed by co-star Domingo. Despite the harsh storm on the horizon, Elfman said she blissfully spent the remaining half of the season relatively dry.

“In the first half of the season I had a lot of soaking wet moments, and surprisingly I don’t think there are many scenes where I have to be totally in a state of soaking wetness,” she said. “I feel like I’ve paid my soaking wet dues. I’ve earned my freedom.”

Fear The Walking Dead resumes Season Four with its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 12 on AMC.