Dwight Is Back in Fear the Walking Dead 506 Preview

Dwight (Austin Amelio) returns in Fear the Walking Dead 506, "The Little Prince," after crossing over to the spinoff in 503, "Humbug's Gulch."

Luciana and the group face the enormity of their task with determination.

Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and their altruistic group of survivors have since teamed with siblings Annie (Bailey Gavulic), Max (Ethan Suess) and Dylan (Cooper Dodson). The kids, along with other children belonging to the Camp Cackleberry group, have remained tethered to the area following the deaths of their parents from radiation poisoning.

Dwight very much remains on the hunt for his long-missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), but with the trail having gone cold, he’s searching for something else: redemption.

“It was exciting for us to sit down with Austin because we’re huge fans of his character and of the work he did on The Walking Dead,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW.

“But what we thought was cool and what we got excited about with bringing Dwight onto Fear is that it was going to be a redemption story, and we were going to see a more hopeful side of Dwight start to take shape.”

With a helping hand from couple John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman), Dwight is on that path after hitting a low point at Humbug’s Gulch. When helping children in need, audiences might see a different side of the ex-Savior.

“He doesn’t think there’s any place for him to go. He’s suicidal, frankly. And he’s fortunate enough to come across John Dorie and June, who’ve got this incredibly hopeful story that we saw play out over season 4,” Goldberg said.

“And there are people who are able to bring him out of his funk and to give him a reason to keep going. That was really exciting to us. And like everyone else in the group — from Morgan to Alicia, Dorie, June, really everyone in our group — Dwight’s someone who has things to make up for, and now he’s found a new family that he’s going to be able to do that with. And it’s going to be a challenge for him. But we’re going to see a different side to Dwight than we saw for a lot of The Walking Dead.”

Fear the Walking Dead premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.