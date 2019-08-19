Fear the Walking Dead Expanding with “Fun” and “Surprising” New Characters

Fear the Walking Dead will continue to add to its ranks as Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and their on-the-move group encounters more survivors — both good and bad — all promising to be “fun” and “surprising.”

“We’re going to see these characters look inward and deal with some things they haven’t dealt with before. At the same time, we’re going to have some fun,” showrunner Andrew Chambliss told TV Insider. “We have some fun new characters entering the show, and we also have some surprising characters entering the show. We’re going to expand the world in which Morgan and the rest of the characters are operating.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lone survivor Wes (Colby Hollman), who first ran afoul of bad guy Logan (Matt Frewer) in “Channel 4,” will use the recruitment tape and left behind walkie talkie to get in touch with Alicia and Strand (Colman Domingo) as they work to reconnect with the convoy after nearly exhausting their share of gas.

It’s fuel that has put the group in the sights of Logan and his heavily armed thugs, who are desperately hunting our heroes in their search for the oil fields. One of these thugs, Rollie (Cory Hart), attacked and captured Dwight (Austin Amelio) before Dwight turned the tables; he then set Rollie free, giving him the same second chance Daryl (Norman Reedus) once gave Dwight.

Also still ahead is a group of cowboys, seen in the Season 5B trailer riding on horseback, and characters portrayed by Holly Curran (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Colby Minifie (The Boys).

“She will be playing a character who is going to help someone make a fundamental change in their beliefs. That’s all I want to say,” Chambliss teased of new addition Curran, who joins in a recurring role. “But we were excited to have her join the cast and she’s done a fantastic job, so we’re excited for people to see that story.”

Fear the Walking Dead next airs “You’re Still Here” Sunday, August 25 at 9/8c on AMC.