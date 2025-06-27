A Marvel Box Office Flop Just Became the Biggest Movie in Streaming

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not the unstoppable box office juggernaut it once was. In the years since Avengers: Endgame broke all kinds of records, the franchise’s once sterling track record has taken a hit. While there are still MCU films that prove to be sizable box office draws (see: last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine), many of Marvel’s recent cinematic releases have bombed. Even films that earned positive reviews, such as this year’s Thunderbolts*, have struggled to make an impression at the box office. The good news for films today is that streaming allows them a second chance at life, and one of Marvel’s lowest-grossing films has been catching on at home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is Captain America: Brave New World, which is currently the most popular movie on streaming per Nielsen tracking data. According to them, Brave New World was streamed for 750 million minutes on Disney+ during the week from May 26th-June 1st. That puts it considerably ahead of some of the other top films, including The Wild Robot (654 million minutes) and the original animated Lilo & Stitch (394 million minutes).

Captain America: Brave New World opened in theaters back in February. Hamstrung by mixed reviews, the film did not perform well at the box office. By the time its run was over, it had earned just $415.1 million worldwide, making it the sixth lowest-grossing MCU title of all time. Since then, Thunderbolts* has posted an even lower global total of $381.4 million. The disappointments of these films could force Marvel to make some big changes for future films, such as being more selective about which characters headline features.

Captain America: Brave New World debuted on Disney+ on May 28th. Prior to becoming available on the streaming service, the film was up for rent and purchase on various digital platforms, and the Blu-ray hit shelves in mid-May. The Disney+ premiere marked the first time fans could watch Brave New World at home for “free,” with the cost of a Disney+ subscription being the only expense.

In the streaming age, it’s become common for box office flops to find new life on streaming. The prospect of watching a film that received middling reviews at home is more appealing to some than making the trek to the theater to see it. Earlier this month, Disney’s live-action Snow White remake became a streaming hit after having an underwhelming theatrical run of its own. While Disney would obviously prefer if these films were wins at the box office and on streaming, the studio can at least take solace in the fact people are using Disney+ to catch up on titles they might have missed on the big screen.

It’s an encouraging sign that people are taking the time to watch Captain America: Brave New World at home. Sam Wilson is set to play a key role moving forward in the Multiverse Saga, as Anthony Mackie will reprise the role in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. As revealed in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, he’s assembled his own team of Avengers to protect the world from threats, and it’ll be fascinating to see how that group fits into the fight against Doctor Doom. Based on the streaming viewership figures, fans will be familiar with what Sam’s been up to by the time Doomsday comes out.