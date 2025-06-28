One of the Best Games of All Time Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

One of the very best games of all time is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, and going to be revealed for the console even sooner. The game in question hails from the 8th generation of console games, which consists of the PS4 and Xbox One, as well both the Wii U and the Nintendo Switch. More specifically, during this generation it was released in 2015. Four years later, it came to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. And now another six years after this, it is supposedly coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. It is currently playable on the machine via backward compatibility, but this will supposedly be a new, native version of the RPG, and presumably a superior version, at least compared to the Switch version.

The new report comes the way of popular Nintendo YouTuber, BeatEmUps, and specifically via a recent episode of the Nontendo Podcast. According to the YouTuber, a new and major Nintendo Direct is coming in July. When in July, they don’t reveal, but they do tease some of the reveals that will feature. To this end, it is claimed CD Projekt Red is going to reveal a Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt during this Nintendo Direct. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the details about the port. There is no word of a potential release date or what Nintendo fans should expect from the port on the technical side of things.

For those somehow unfamiliar with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it is the sequel to 2011’s The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, which itself was a sequel to 2007’s The Witcher. The open-world RPG boasts a 94 on Metacritic and countless Game of the Year awards, including the big one: Game of the Year at The Game Awards. Coupling this, it has sold a massive 60 million-plus units, making it one of the best-selling games of all time as well.

At the moment of publishing, neither CD Projekt Red nor Nintendo have commented on this new rumor. There are a variety of reasons that make this unlikely to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take everything above with a grain of salt.

