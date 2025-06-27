Here’s Every LEGO Set Launching On July 1st 2025

LEGO’s Summer 2025 offerings kicked off with a huge wave of new releases in June, though fans in the U.S. will be able to take something of a breather in July before another huge collection drops in August. However, there are some gems launching this month that include the LEGO Icons Shelby Cobra 427 S/C (10357) and How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless (10375) along with new Star Wars and Marvel sets and multiple promotions. Let’s dive into the details.

Note that you can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the "Coming Soon" section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases listed below mightl be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. All of the sets listed below will be available to order on June 30st / July 1st a at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated.

LEGO Promotions For July 2025

LEGO Ideas Flying Moon Car (40789): This set was the winning design of the Exploring The Cosmos’ Challenge that LEGO held in 2024. It will include 211 pieces, a pedestal that displays the vehicle above the lunar surface, flames projecting from the tailpipes, and 2 space-traveler minifigures. To get it, you’ll need to be a LEGO Insider with 2500 points to burn in your account. We expect it to go fast, so make sure to hit this link at the LEGO website at 12am ET on July 1st.

LEGO Ideas Friendly Snails (40788): This set was the winning design of the Build the Gift of Purchase Set of your Dreams’ Challenge that also took place last year. A 254 pieces, this adorable GWP set features 2 snails with decorated shells, a bee, log, rock, puddle and greenery. This set will be available free to all customers with a minimum purchase of $160 USD on July 1st. Additional details about the set are available here at LEGO.

New LEGO Sets For July 2025

LEGO Icons Shelby Cobra 427 S/C (10357) / Launches July 1st / $159.99 order at LEGO

LEGO Icons Shelby Cobra 427 S/C (10357) / 1,241 pieces / $159.99 / See here at LEGO.com: The Shelby Cobra 427 celebrates its 60th anniversary this August, and this LEGO set is a fantastic tribute to this iconic vehicle. Features include maneuverable steering, opening doors, trunk and hood, and a recreated V8 engine. In addition to the brick-built car you’ll find a toolbox that can be placed in the trunk, a fire extinguisher between the seats, a racing trophy, and a $100 bill element as a nod to Carroll Shelby’s infamous ‘$100 bill game’, which involved taping a 100 dollar bill just out of reach of the passenger, noting that they could keep it if they managed to grab it while the car was accelerating.

LEGO Battle Droid with STAP (75428) / Launches July 1st / $139.99 Order at LEGO

LEGO Battle Droid with STAP (75428) / 1,088 pieces / $139.99 / See here at LEGO: This set includes a brick-built battle droid who can stand on his own or be placed on his brick-built STAP speeder. The droid also includes a brick-built blaster, as well as a stand and a mini-figure of the same droid.

LEGO Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless (10375) / Launches July 1st / $69.99 order at lego

LEGO Icons How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless (10375) / 784 pieces / $69.99 / See here at LEGO: The new Toothless LEGO set includes a saddle, repaired tail fin, and articulated joints for posing (you can pose the dragon’s head, jaw, wings and tail). The model also includes fish and plasma-blast accessories that can be attached inside the mouth. Note that this set is being targeted to adult fans, but we have no doubt that it could be a fun family build. Just follow the example of Gerard Butler aka Chief Stoick the Vast, who helps the film’s writer and director, Dean DeBlois build the set in this YouTube short.

Nike Dunk x LEGO (43008) / Launches July 1st / $99.99 order at lego

Nike Dunk x LEGO Set (43008) / 1180 pieces / $99.99 / See here at LEGO: LEGO has teamed up with Nike for a 1180-piece Nike Dunk LEGO set that features a sneaker set against the DUNK slogan with a basketball on the top left and a B’Ball head mini-figure included. Features include hidden stash compartments to store “championship rings and other essentials”, such as extra laces for custom color swap-outs.

Marvel Miles Morales’ Mask (76329) / Launches July 1st / $69.99 Order at lego

Marvel Miles Morales’ Mask (76329) / 487 pieces / $69.99 / See here at LEGO: The model will stand over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall when complete and includes a stand with a nameplate.