Classic TV Remake Leaving Netflix in 2 Days as Disney Licensing Deal Ends

As a new month approaches, new shows and films are set to be added to Netflix’s expansive catalog, but that also means a host of shows and films will also be departing. July specifically will have two departures from Disney, which will have 13 shows and 17 ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries leaving the service over the course of the next year and a half. One of those departures includes a recent remake of a classic TV staple from the 1980s, so if you want to catch it before it leaves, you’ll need to watch the series in the next two days.

That series is The Wonder Years, a remake that debuted in 2021 and ran for two seasons on ABC. The series was canceled in 2023, though ABC didn’t reveal what that cancellation was tied to. The series was based on the beloved 1988 series that ran until 1993, and while the remake featured a new family at the center of the show, there would be key connections to the original series revealed throughout the show’s run.

The Wonder Years remake featured a 12-year-old named Dean Williams (played by Elisha “EJ” Williams) as he navigated life alongside his family in Montgomery, Alabama. Williams was joined by Dulé Hill (Bill Williams), Saycon Sengbloh (Lillian Williams), Laura Kariuki (Kim Williams), Julian Lerner (Brad Hitman), Amari O’Neil (Cory Long), and Milan Ray (Keisa Clemmons), and the series was narrated by Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame). Saladin Patterson was the show’s executive producer and writer, and Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment served as executive producers as well. You can find all of the Disney projects leaving Netflix and their departure dates below (via What’s On Netflix).

Disney Shows Leaving Netflix

The Wonder Years – Departing July 1, 2025

This is Us – Departing July 8, 2025

My Wife & Kids – Departing August 5, 2025

The Resident – Departing September 4, 2025

White Collar – Departing October 1, 2025

Reba – Departing November 6, 2025

Archer – Departing November 13, 2025

How I Met Your Mother – Departing December 3, 2025

Lost – Departing January 1, 2026

Prison Break – Departing January 29, 2026

The Hughleys – Departing March 2, 2026

The Bernie Mac Show – Departing July 1, 2026

Home Improvement – Departing August 1, 2026

ESPN 30 for 30 Documentaries Leaving Netflix

30 for 30: Nature Boy – Departing February 5th, 2026

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo – Departing February 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: The Fab Five – Departing March 17th, 2026

30 for 30: Survive and Advance – Departing March 17th, 2026

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner – Departing March 17th, 2026

30 for 30: O.J.: Made in America – Departing April 12th, 2026

30 for 30: Broke – Departing May 6th, 2026

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: This Magic Moment – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: Once Brothers – Departing June 1st, 2026

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius – Departing June 3rd, 2026

30 for 30: Lance – Departing June 3rd, 2026

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts – Departing September 16th, 2026

30 for 30: This Was the XFL – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: Sole Man – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks – Departing December 2nd, 2026

30 for 30: Bad Boys – Departing December 2nd, 2026

Everything Leaving Netflix in July

Leaving July 1st

13 Going on 30

28 Days

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Annabelle

Colombiana

Constantine

Couples Retreat

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Do the Right Thing

Draft Day

Dune: Part Two

Friends with Money

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

The Net

The Nun

Obsessed

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Resident Evil: Retribution

Runaway Jury

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sisters

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 3rd

Insecure: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 4th

80 for Brady

Leaving July 5th

The Addams Family

Leaving July 8th

This Is Us: Seasons 1-6

Leaving July 13th

Life or Something Like It

Leaving July 15th

Barbie

Leaving July 16th

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Leaving July 22nd

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 25th

Scream VI

Leaving July 26th

Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4

Leaving July 28th

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving July 30th

The Kingdom

