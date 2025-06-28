Classic TV Remake Leaving Netflix in 2 Days as Disney Licensing Deal Ends

As a new month approaches, new shows and films are set to be added to Netflix’s expansive catalog, but that also means a host of shows and films will also be departing. July specifically will have two departures from Disney, which will have 13 shows and 17 ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries leaving the service over the course of the next year and a half. One of those departures includes a recent remake of a classic TV staple from the 1980s, so if you want to catch it before it leaves, you’ll need to watch the series in the next two days.
That series is The Wonder Years, a remake that debuted in 2021 and ran for two seasons on ABC. The series was canceled in 2023, though ABC didn’t reveal what that cancellation was tied to. The series was based on the beloved 1988 series that ran until 1993, and while the remake featured a new family at the center of the show, there would be key connections to the original series revealed throughout the show’s run.
The Wonder Years remake featured a 12-year-old named Dean Williams (played by Elisha “EJ” Williams) as he navigated life alongside his family in Montgomery, Alabama. Williams was joined by Dulé Hill (Bill Williams), Saycon Sengbloh (Lillian Williams), Laura Kariuki (Kim Williams), Julian Lerner (Brad Hitman), Amari O’Neil (Cory Long), and Milan Ray (Keisa Clemmons), and the series was narrated by Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame). Saladin Patterson was the show’s executive producer and writer, and Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment served as executive producers as well. You can find all of the Disney projects leaving Netflix and their departure dates below (via What’s On Netflix).
Disney Shows Leaving Netflix
- The Wonder Years – Departing July 1, 2025
- This is Us – Departing July 8, 2025
- My Wife & Kids – Departing August 5, 2025
- The Resident – Departing September 4, 2025
- White Collar – Departing October 1, 2025
- Reba – Departing November 6, 2025
- Archer – Departing November 13, 2025
- How I Met Your Mother – Departing December 3, 2025
- Lost – Departing January 1, 2026
- Prison Break – Departing January 29, 2026
- The Hughleys – Departing March 2, 2026
- The Bernie Mac Show – Departing July 1, 2026
- Home Improvement – Departing August 1, 2026
ESPN 30 for 30 Documentaries Leaving Netflix
- 30 for 30: Nature Boy – Departing February 5th, 2026
- 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo – Departing February 2nd, 2026
- 30 for 30: The Fab Five – Departing March 17th, 2026
- 30 for 30: Survive and Advance – Departing March 17th, 2026
- 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner – Departing March 17th, 2026
- 30 for 30: O.J.: Made in America – Departing April 12th, 2026
- 30 for 30: Broke – Departing May 6th, 2026
- 30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies – Departing December 2nd, 2026
- 30 for 30: This Magic Moment – Departing December 2nd, 2026
- 30 for 30: Once Brothers – Departing June 1st, 2026
- 30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius – Departing June 3rd, 2026
- 30 for 30: Lance – Departing June 3rd, 2026
- 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts – Departing September 16th, 2026
- 30 for 30: This Was the XFL – Departing December 2nd, 2026
- 30 for 30: Sole Man – Departing December 2nd, 2026
- 30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks – Departing December 2nd, 2026
- 30 for 30: Bad Boys – Departing December 2nd, 2026
Everything Leaving Netflix in July
Leaving July 1st
13 Going on 30
28 Days
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Annabelle
Colombiana
Constantine
Couples Retreat
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Do the Right Thing
Draft Day
Dune: Part Two
Friends with Money
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
The Net
The Nun
Obsessed
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Resident Evil: Retribution
Runaway Jury
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sisters
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2
Leaving July 3rd
Insecure: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 4th
80 for Brady
Leaving July 5th
The Addams Family
Leaving July 8th
This Is Us: Seasons 1-6
Leaving July 13th
Life or Something Like It
Leaving July 15th
Barbie
Leaving July 16th
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Leaving July 22nd
Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4
Leaving July 25th
Scream VI
Leaving July 26th
Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4
Leaving July 28th
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Leaving July 30th
The Kingdom
