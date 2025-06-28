Resident Evil Game Shutting Down Permanently in 48 Hours

A Resident Evil game is shutting down permanently in roughly 48 hours, leaving Resident Evil fans no option to buy or play the game. The Resident Evil game in question was delisted back on March 4, which removed all options to purchase the game on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store. However, since then it has remained playable for those who own it. This is going to change on June 30 though. And after that, the game will be gone forever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Resident Evil game in question is Resident Evil Re:Verse, which will more specifically shut down on June 30 at 02:59 a.m. ET. We’ve known about this turn off date since February of this year, but now it is here.

Why the game is shutting down, Capcom has never said, but it is clear it failed to meet expectations, despite what its statement, below, about the shutdown suggests.

“Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectations since the time of its release,” writes Capcom about the shutdown. “Now that we’ve reached a new turning point for the series, we feel that Resident Evil Re:Verse has served its original, celebratory purpose admirably. We are incredibly grateful for your warm support for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and we deeply apologize for bringing you this disappointing news.”

Play video

For those that don’t know, Resident Evil Re:Verse is a multiplayer game, which is a shake up for the series that is obviously a single-player, narrative-driven series. And the experiment did not go well. When the game was released in 2022, it quickly flopped. Not only was nobody playing it, but many of those who played it did not enjoy it. This is evident, for example, by its Metacritic user score, which is a 1.9 out of 10. Suffice to say, it is being shut down because it costs more money to maintain servers than Capcom is making on it, and because Capcom is no doubt eager to move on from it and forget it ever existed.

For more Resident Evil coverage — including all of the latest Resident Evil news, all of the latest Resident Evil rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Resident Evil deals — click here.