‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Promoted to Series Regular for Season Five

Fear the Walking Dead star Alexa Nisenson, who plays Charlie, has been upped to series regular ahead of Season Five, Deadline reports.

The young actress boarded the Walking Dead spinoff in its fourth season last year alongside Walking Dead transplant Lennie James, whose Morgan Jones was the first character to cross over between the two AMC series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Niseson’s Charlie shot and killed Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) in revenge for the murder of Ennis (Evan Gamble), a member of encroaching free-loader group known as the Vultures. Expressing remorse for the murder, Charlie later bonded with Nick’s sister, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who was still reeling from the loss of mother Madison (Kim Dickens) at the Dell Diamond baseball stadium.

Charlie has since been folded into the band of survivors led by Morgan, joining Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), June (Jenna Elfman), grifter duo Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), and Althea (Maggie Grace).

Al’s tapes will next guide Morgan and company on a goodwill mission to rescue strangers, presumably bringing them into contact with Dwight (Austin Amelio), the exiled former Walking Dead bad guy-turned-anti-hero who boards the spinoff when it returns this summer.

Nisenson’s character faced backlash for killing fan-favorite Nick, whose death came after series original star Dillane asked to exit the show.

“I know everyone loved him. I feel horrible,” Nisenson previously told Show Snob with a laugh.

“I’m definitely such a people person, and I really want everyone to like me. And sometimes I have to remind myself that they’re angry at Charlie and not me.”

The 12-year-old star acknowledged Charlie’s surprise murder of Nick “definitely broke people’s hearts,” but teased the orphaned girl will continue to seek her redemption as the Fear group continue to follow in the footsteps of the late Madison, who erected the Dell Diamond community as a safe haven.

“And I hope that along the way, she can definitely really redeem herself with all of the fans,” Nisenson added.

“She can’t go back in time, but I love that now she’s trying to prove her worth to the ones that she hurt the most and is actually genuinely sorry and wants to make it right as much as she can.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five is due out this summer on AMC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!