Morgan Invites Alicia to Alexandria in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Premiere Clip

In a new clip from Fear the Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Four premiere, Morgan Jones invites Alicia Clark back to The Walking Dead‘s Alexandria location.

While Alicia seems to be dealing with the grief over losing her family by taking it out on the dead, Morgan tries to help her despite her refusal. “What you’re doing here, it isn’t safe,” he tells her.

“Someone needs help,” she insists. Morgan, however, tries to tell her to be more careful and less forceful with her efforts because the people she is looking for are probably gone.

“I’m heading east in the morning,” Morgan tells her, referencing a trip to Alexandria. “Heading back where I came from and I think you should come along. I think it’d be good for you and I think you could do a lot of good there.”

While this is the first time Morgan Jones has shown any interest in heading back to Alexandria since arriving in Texas on Fear the Walking Dead, his journey back home seems unlikely. Fear the Walking Dead was recently renewed for a fifth season, meaning the two Dead universe shows won’t be merging — at least, not for another year, plus. Furthermore, Morgan Jones would have likely been around on The Walking Dead by the time Season Nine’s premiere is set, given the time jump nature of the show’s upcoming episodes.

As much fun as it would be to see Alicia Clark interacting with some characters on The Walking Dead, she might be best suited for Fear the Walking Dead where she will truly have room to emerge as a leader and not be cast aside as a piece of a larger ensemble.

Still, the Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple was quick to warn anyone against ruling out a future crossover between the two shows. With The Walking Dead facing a massive time jump heading into its ninth season, audiences assumed future crossovers with its Fear the Walking Dead sibling series would be ruled out. However, according to the flagship drama’s former showrunner, there may be more cross pollination between the shows coming up.

“It does not [rule out more crossovers],” Gimple said. “That’s about all I got to say. It does not but I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear the Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear the Walking Dead.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7, 2018.