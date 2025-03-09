Invincible Star Talks Walking Dead Reunion After Joining Season 3 as Conquest

Invincible Season 3 is now getting ready for its grand finale, and the star behind its newest debut Conquest has opened up about the mini The Walking Dead reunion that’s popped up in the animated series. Invincible’s third season has really put Mark Grayson through all kinds of hell as following his fight with Angstrom Levy at the end of the second season, he’s only been dealing with even more troubles than before. Now as the third season comes to an end, Mark now has one final opponent that’s standing in his way that could ruin everything he’s fought for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible Season 3 Episode 7 took things to its limits as Angstrom Levy summoned a group of Marks from across the multiverse to destroy the Earth and ruin Mark’s image with the public, and Mark did everything he could to take down his most ruthless foe. But as the Earth tries to recover from all the devastation that’s sparked as a result, a deadly new Viltrumite named Conquest has made his way to the planet and ready to take it over. Voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the Walking Dead star addressed his mini reunion with Steven Yeun in the animated series.

Prime Video

The Walking Dead’s Negan Joins Invincible as Conquest

When it came to joining Invincible as Conquest, series creator Robert Kirkman noted in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly how he’s been thinking of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the voice of the Viltrumite, “probably since the beginning of the show’s existence….” Explaining that “Conquest needs a lot of nuance. There’s a tremendous amount of personality there, even though he is this giant, powerful brute that’s just wrecking things. And I knew Jeffrey could bring that.” When it comes to Morgan himself, the star noted how physically exhausting it is.

“I don’t know what it is about being in a [recording] booth and trying to destroy the world,” Morgan stated, “but it’s really physically hard.” As for his mini-reunion with fellow Walking Dead star Yeun, “I was just thrilled to get to be a part of it and give Steven his chance at redemption,” Morgan joked. But at the same time, he’s very aware of how differently of a picture he wants to paint for Conquest as opposed to his famous portrayal of The Walking Dead’s Negan, “I was trying to be aware of just voice inflection. It’s so easy for me to get into Negan mode after this many years.”

Prime Video

What’s Next for Conquest?

But as Invincible Season 3 comes to an end, Kirkman teases just how bad things have gotten for Mark, “At the end of 307, Mark is at his absolute lowest,” Kirkman began. “He has seen other versions of himself decimate the planet. Everyone is turned against him. He is participating in the rebuilding effort, but he feels more guilt than he has ever felt in his life.”

As for Conquest’s arrival, he’s only going to make things worse for Mark from here on out, “And Conquest shows up. So he’s in this unique head space.He’s backed into a corner. The world is already in shambles, and Cecil calls [Conquest] ‘Mr. 10 Times Worse.’ We’ve been hinting at this character’s arrival since season 2, when Anissa warned that he was going to be coming, and now he’s here. So it’s going to get even worse somehow.”

Now that conquest is finally here, it’s time for fans to see what this villains is really about as Invincible Season 3 comes to an end.

HT – EW