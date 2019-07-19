Fear the Walking Dead’s Alycia Debnam-Carey Lets Slip a “Spoiler” When Addressing Alicia’s Jeopardy

Alycia Debnam-Carey accidentally let slip a detail from the upcoming Fear the Walking Dead mid-season finale, which finds Alicia in peril after being accidentally exposed to irradiated walker blood.

“When I first read it, I did call up [the producers] and I was like, ‘Yo, what’s happening?’ And I got a few details, but of course I cannot say anything,” Debnam-Carey told TV Line at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I can say it’s this one moment where we really see Alicia try and embrace people and finally reach out and see that it’s important to let other people in and try to become this family rather than just being a killing machine or putting herself in the position of warrior. And it’s almost like kind of quite funny that she then does that, and suddenly it’s like she’s already in jeopardy straight away again after trying to help people and not being on her own. It’s interesting, for sure.”

Debnam-Carey then avoided giving too much away from Sunday’s 5A finale when she caught herself detailing a scene that has yet to air.

“I think when you see her as well in the shower, especially… oh wait, no, we haven’t seen that yet,” she said with a laugh. “I forgot!”

Alicia was sprayed with contaminated blood when slaying a walker apparently suffering the effects of radiation exposure, indicated by its extra-gnarly appearance and the necklace dosimeter around its neck.

As warned by former power planet worker Grace (Karen David), contact with the radioactive walkers is a death sentence.

“If there’s one thing that we’ve learned over the course of season 5 is that any exposure to contaminated blood can be dangerous. Grace made that very clear the moment she first crossed paths with Alicia and Morgan in episode 502. We’ve seen first-hand the devastating effects that exposure can have — both to Grace emotionally and what it did to the workers at the nuclear power plant where she worked,” showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg said in an email published via EW.

“All that contaminated blood on Alicia definitely puts her in a lot of risk and danger. That’s not to say that it will put her at the same level of exposure as the people from the plant, or even Grace, but it’s definitely cause for concern.”

Fear the Walking Dead premieres its mid-season 5 finale Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c on AMC. Season 5 returns with its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 11.