‘Fear The Walking Dead’s Alycia Debnam-Carey and Kim Dickens Up For TV’s Top Leading Lady

Fear The Walking Dead stars Alycia Debnam-Carey and Kim Dickens are included in E! News‘ first-ever TV’s Top Leading Lady poll, allowing fans to vote for their favorite lead actresses on television.

Dickens and Debnam-Carey are two of 64 actresses nominated in the poll, which will whittle down competitors until the last-remaining woman is named TV’s Top Leading Lady.

Fans can cast their first round votes in the just-launched poll via the E! website Monday through Tuesday afternoon. The 32 competitors with the most votes then head into the second round and will continue to face off against each other in subsequent rounds until the competition is completed, with no limits on daily voting.

Other actresses up for the honor include Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Candice Patton (The Flash), Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), and The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery).

Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards currently holds the most amount of votes in round one with 23.3%, followed by Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano with 16.7% and Debnam-Carey with 13%. Dickens has won 1.9% of votes.

Dickens, who played Madison Clark, mother to Debnam-Carey’s Alicia, was controversially killed-off the Walking Dead spinoff earlier this summer following three-and-a-half seasons as de facto leader of a mostly nomadic pack of survivors. Debnam-Carey subsequently stepped up as Fear‘s female lead, most recently proving her mettle as a leading lady in episode 410, ‘Close Your Eyes.’

Appearing on live aftershow Talking Dead following Madison’s death episode, Dickens admitted she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” when she learned the new Season Four creative team opted to move on from Madison Clark.

“I felt like I worked my whole career to get to this point, to get to play her, and it’s been such an honor,” Dickens said. “And I think she’s this special character that has pushed through perimeters of female leads in a genre piece and she’s complex, she’s flawed, she’s good, she’s bad, she’s a mother, she’s not in her twenties or thirties, it’s unique. And I think it was such an honor to play it.”

Debnam-Carey continues to star on the series alongside Seasons One cast mate Colman Domingo and Season Two cast mate Danay García. The Walking Dead transplant Lennie James joined the spinoff in Season Four alongside series newcomers Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, and Jenna Elfman.

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.