Fear The Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey Reveals Major Differences For Season 6

Fear the Walking Dead is back to work on Season 6 in Austin, Texas, with the Season 6 premiere scheduled to air on Sunday night. While new precautionary measures will be keeping cast members and crew apart from one another on set to ensure health and safety in a year where those have been more scarce commodities than before, the story of the show’s sixth season had the cast largely separated prior to shutting down in March. Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead is going to be telling its story in a unique format with each episode, focusing on one character or one group of characters, something which Alicia Clark actress Alycia Debnam-Carey opened up about during ComicBook.com’s time on the show’s set.

“We’re really changing the stories this season, as we always do,” Debnam-Carey said. “I think each season we’re sort of trying to find a different way to showcase this world and environment. And this season in particular, I feel like we’re focusing on individual characters more, in almost like movie vignettes which is really cool. instead of having 40 characters in one episode and trying to fit them all in, we’re actually getting specific characters, like a couple of characters in each episode and really getting to discover them and focus on their intentions and objectives and what they really want.”

Fans and cast members alike have shared their frustrations in the past about Walking Dead shows not developing supporting characters as the numbers of cast members grew with the inevitably expansions of the shows. Fear the Walking Dead seems o be making an effort to avoid such an issue with this new strategy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[The whole season] kind of pieces together in a bigger arc,” Debnam-Carey says. “Which I think is really cool and I prefer that because as an actor, you get to really then chomp at the bit, rather than sort of… Often when there’s a lot of characters in one situation, it gets a little like, ‘What’s happening? There’s so much going on.’ You can have time to really focus on the character and build the dynamics and between different relationships and so that’s always really fun.”

Furthermore, Fear might be diving further into some of the horror elements which the Dead universe likes to tap into. “It definitely appears more grotesque and gruesome,” thee actress explains. “I know that this season they’ve really upped the ante with how messy can we make it, how… I think each season everyone tries to change the look and the feel and especially our show. We’ve moved from different states and countries and even the camera styles have changed, the filters have changed… But this season, there’s a focus on how far we can push almost the macabre aspect of the kind of walker world.”

As for her character specifically, Debnam-Carey promises this is the year that Alicia Clark is unquestionably a major player in the story and fully comes into her own. “This is the first season where it really does feel like there is just no question about her role in this,” she says. “She is one of the adults she’s there as a real contender to be leading and what she wants to be doing has gravity and weight to it.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes in Season 10 in the spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.