Is Andrew Lincoln Going to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’?

News of Andrew Lincoln leaving The Walking Dead has fans of the AMC show speculating that Rick Grimes could head to sibling series Fear the Walking Dead.

After the shockwave reports first broke that Lincoln would be exiting The Walking Dead in its ninth season, fans looked for answers everywhere. AMC has not commented on the matter, so some are skeptical of its validity while others are looking for where else Lincoln and his Rick character could land. Many suspect he will head to Fear the Walking Dead, following the path of Lennie James’ Morgan Jones.

What if that’s a con to move Andrew Lincoln & Lauren Cohan to Fear TWD. — MaNz (@MaNz_86) May 31, 2018

Twitter user MaNz thinks the news is a smokescreen for Rick and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie (who is only signed on for less than half of Season Nine at the moment) to head over to the sibling series.

Others can’t quite wrap their heads around the exit after previous comments.

“Morgan Jones is leaving The Walking Dead for a crossover with Fear the Walking Dead but Andrew Lincoln believes his Rick Grimes has not seen the last of his old Atlanta pal.” So thats what is kinda confusing. — Even StevenYT (@EvenStevenYT) May 30, 2018

Twitter user Even StevenYT found a story on ComicBook.com from around the time of Lennie James heading to Fear the Walking Dead in which Lincoln indicated he could see Rick and Morgan reuniting at some point. Whether or not Rick heads to Fear the Walking Dead, it is still a possibility.

@WalkingDead_AMC if Andrew Lincoln leaves we riot.. No, not really but, no need to watch the show anymore really, without Carl. Rick is the Walking Dead. Unless he’s crossing over the fear the walking dead for a season or two. Then that can be forgiven. — Darth_Zuka (@Aijin_No_Shi) May 29, 2018

Twitter user Darth Zuka vented a bit of frustration in the wake of Carl’s death as his father is now set to make an exit, saying Rick “crossing over to Fear the Walking Dead for season or two,” is the only way the move “can be forgiven.”

While many fans have had strong reactions to the news of Lincoln’s exit, they won’t find relief in the actor or his character appearing on Fear the Walking Dead. Rick is not headed to Fear the Walking Dead, at least not right now. While the character does not necessarily have to be killed for Lincoln to exit The Walking Dead, he is more likely to go off on a solo journey or be left behind while the show goes on without him, as Lincoln is seeking some time to spend with his family and reportedly eager to make movies.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.