Photos: ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Reveals Post-Apocalyptic Austin, Texas

Fear the Walking Dead explored a new city on Sunday, expanding the Dead universe to Austin, Texas with its MM54 episode.

To date, the pair of AMC shows have only explored a handful of cities thoroughly. The Walking Dead ventured through the streets of Atlanta in its early days as Rick Grimes began his post-apocalyptic journey. At the same time, Fear the Walking Dead showed the world falling apart in Los Angeles but never showed the streets after the demise. Rather, it explored the outskirts of Tijuana before moving into Texas.

Ahead of The Walking Dead exploring Washington, D.C. in its Season Nine premiere, Fear the Walking Dead brought the apocalypse to the Texas state capitol.

Austin, Texas

After locking themselves in the hospital, a view of the skyline through a barricaded window made the group’s location clear. The Capitol Building in Austin, Texas was visible and also has succumb to the apocalypse.

Details edited onto the building’s appearance show that it is still standing but has degraded and many pieces of its dome-like top have fallen apart and collapsed. The structure’s outline remains in tact.

Ground Level

Before the group made it to the roof, Fear the Walking Dead showed some ground level shots of Austin, Texas and its streets.

The city, like Atlanta, is completely overrun by walkers. It’s hard to tell if the location used in production is actually Austin, Texas but the message of the shots were clear.

Austin has fallen.

The Skyline

Many Austin residents or fans who live nearby the capitol of Texas were quick to recognize the city during Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×14.

As seen in the photo above, Jim takes a look at what’s left of the city (ahead of getting his terminal diagnosis from June). To conclude the episode, the characters would remain trapped on the hospital’s rooftop surrounded by the dead. It’s reminiscent of The Walking Dead’s first season which put Rick, Merle, Daryl, T-Dog, Glenn, Andrea, and others on a rooftop in Atlanta.

Wide Angle

When the group emerged on the rooftop, Fear the Walking Dead touted an impressive shot of the devastated city.

Somewhere in the distance is the remnants of the University of Texas’ iconic football stadium, which is a signature location of the city. In fact, many of the University’s buildings can be seen in the wide shot of the city’s skyline, including another look at the Texas State Capitol.

Looking Down

One final shot of Austin, Texas came before the episode ended its story of Morgan’s group of survivors. He and June sat on the rooftop with a camera angled downward from above them, looking down at the streets.