Colman Domingo Breaks Down ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Car Chase Production

In his directorial debut, Fear the Walking Dead‘s Colman Domingo was burdened with crafting a rare car chase in AMC’s post-apocalyptic zombie world.

As seen in the video above, Domingo handled the days on set which pitted a white pick-up truck against a SWAT van with enthusiasm and thorough plans. “When you’re working on a show like this, the first thing you need to do is make sure you storyboard the hell out of it,” Domingo said.

The production of the scene required a pursuit vehcle with a camera mounted on it. As it turned out, the white truck would spin off of the road, thanks to an impressive amount of effects team work to have its tire blow when a refrigerator blocks the road. The special effects work didn’t stop there, though. Maggie Grace’s Althea also had to crush a walker with the truck.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Domingo opened up about shooting the car chase sequence. “That car chase was terrifying,” the actor-turning-director said. “I have a car chase, I have a woman with no legs on the cow catcher, it was terrifying. We made sure we story boarded it, we did test shots of it. There was probably at least 300 e-mails going back and forth about every single detail of what we are going to need to do to achieve this. So we had plans, you know, we had such active plans, and we knew exactly what we were going to do. So, on the day, we had to go with our plan and hope that it worked, and 9 times out of 10 it absolutely did work.”

At the end of the day, Domingo knows he couldn’t have masterfully made his directorial debut on television without his Fear the Walking Dead family behind him.

“I do count this episode, especially my first, as it really is, it really did take that village, and that village to really help even empower me and embolden to create a good episode,” he said. “I feel so proud of it, but I see the work of everyone, and everyone’s best work in it.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.