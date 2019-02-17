‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Colman Domingo Teases New AMC Series

Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo again teams with network AMC for upcoming television series In The Middle of the Street, adapted from stage play Dot.

“I’m writing a series for AMC and one for HBO, one is a half-hour comedy and one is a one-hour drama,” Domingo told Real TV Films at the USC Libraries Scripter Awards, where Domingo appeared to celebrate the Oscar-nominated If Beale Street Could Talk.

“It’s just about families, I try to write family stories in some way. And because it’s also maybe a part of what I’m wrestling with, about trying to figure out who we are and how do we take care of each other.”

An accomplished playwright, having most recently penned the just-opened Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole, Domingo serves as executive producer on In The Middle of the Street alongside Alisa Tager (Serenity, The Night Stalker) for Collider Entertainment and AMC Networks.

It was previously reported by Deadline the show follows “a family in fading West Philadelphia, who must confront old secrets in order to face the challenges of their present,” addressing the subjects of “aging parents, marriage, sexuality, and politics with humor and joy.”

“It’s a dark comedy, it’s about how the matriarch, her filter is gone and you find out some secrets of the family. It re-examines what family is, over many many seasons, hopefully. We’re still mining the pilot,” Domingo said at Mipcom in October.

Domingo has starred as Victor Strand on the Walking Dead spinoff, heading into its fifth season this summer, since Fear launched in 2015. Domingo’s Strand is one of two premiere characters still surviving on the series, a feat he shares with Alycia Debnam-Carey’s Alicia Clark.

He made his television directorial debut with Fear Season Four episode ‘Weak,’ marking the first time a Walking Dead actor directed an episode of either series.

“The night before, it’s terrifying because you knew you’d have so much weighing on you because our show was not just an ordinary show,” Domingo previously told ComicBook.com.

“Our show is like a mini film, and the budget of a small film, and you only have eight days to shoot it.”

The actor-slash-director credits his Walking Dead family for pulling behind him to make the episode the best it could be with support from AMC and Fear producers.

“I do count this episode, especially my first, as it really is, it really did take that village, and that village to really help even empower me and embolden to create a good episode,” he said.

“I feel so proud of it, but I see the work of everyone, and everyone’s best work in it.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns with its fifth season this summer on AMC.

