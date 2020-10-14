Fear The Walking Dead: Colman Domingo On Lennie James Directing New Episodes

In Sunday night’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Colman Domingo will return to their roles as Alicia Clark and Victor Strand for the first time in Season 6. After the Season 6 premiere focused solely on Morgan Jones, Morgan actor Lennie James will change things up and get behind the camera to direct his first hour in the Walking Dead universe. James has been with the franchise since the franchise’s pilot episode of The Walking Dead back in 2010 but has never directed, a feat which Domingo got to just a few years into his journey. While on the set of Fear the Walking Dead in Texas, ComicBook.com heard from Domingo on what it was like to work with James on set.

“I’m actually very excited for him, because I think that he was actually pretty nervous,” Domingo explained. “I sat down with him and talked to him and gave him sort of, just some hints of what I’ve learned. But I think because ,again, and I told him to lean into the fact that this is your show and that people are very supportive and we all want you to win. And so, you know what you know, and what you don’t know, that’s okay too. That we’re here to help you out. And so I think he’s leaned into that as well. And he’s a master actor and a great communicator. And I think those are… Especially being a great communicator, is a great skill to have. And I think he understands actors. So I think, actors always love when other actors direct them. So I think he’s great. I think he’s going to lean into this in such a great way that we’ll be seeing him do more of this.”

The Season 6 premiere revealed that Morgan Jones did, in fact, survive his life-threatening encounter with Virginia and some walkers (though the details of how he survived have yet to be revealed). “I was shocked,” Domingo said of the Season 5 cliffhanger. “Personally as an actor, I was shocked. I was like, ‘Wait, hold on. Wait.’ And I was asking, no one still told me the answers. And even as we’re filming, I still don’t even know, truly, what the outcome is. I know that Lennie James is directing this episode. But I know that there’s certain elements that I think are smart to sort of control. Like if he does survive, how does he survive? And how that affects the group, knowing that people are trying to find agency in this world. And as we’ve been separated, I think people going back to their instincts. It’s like Morgan, he came with a strong will for us helping and being kinder and making it a kind of world.”

Domingo was likely being transparent in not knowing how Morgan survived. As the characters have been largely separated by Virginia, the cast is being separated, as well. A new anthology-like style of storytelling will follow one character or one small group of characters as the story of Season 6 progresses.

“Let’s say if he does survive, I don’t know. I think it’ll be interesting because everyone’s on their own journeys,” Domingo says. “And now if we, I don’t know, I always liked the idea that the group will possibly meet up in some way shape or form. And if they do, who are they now? So I think that’s… And what have we learned from that? We try to do good.”

he Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes of Season 10 in the Spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.