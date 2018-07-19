‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4B Comic-Con Sneak Peek Released

AMC has released a new look at the second half of Fear The Walking Dead season 4 ahead of Friday’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation.

Luciana prowls with gun in hand. A hungry walker shambles through the halls of a temporary home. A rain-soaked Alicia is alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I know who you really are,” says the disembodied voice of an unidentified woman. “I know what you’re really capable of. And I… can see it.”

Alicia simultaneously impales two walkers.

“It’s still there. It’s still there.”

“Alicia is in a very interesting place,” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW. “She lost both her mother and her brother, so for the first time she’s really finding herself in the apocalypse without any of her biological family. Yes she has friends, yes she has Luciana, but there’s a big difference between having your friends around and not having your mother and you brother.”

“She’s realizing that she is on her own and is figuring out how she can keep the memory of both Madison and Nick alive,” Chambliss said. “And a big part of what she’s going to be asking herself is whether she can fill Madison’s shoes and how that’s possible for her moving forward.”

Fear has since moved on from Madison Clark, who was revealed to have died at the Dell Diamond baseball stadium in the mid-season finale. With Madison’s death avenged, former series lead Kim Dickens will not be involved in the remaining half of the season.

“I don’t know what the second half of the season entails,” Dickens told EW. “I haven’t seen any of the scripts even. I’m still super-close to my castmates and everything. We’re all really tight, but I haven’t really heard anything about what’s going to happen on the show. It’ll be interesting to see.”

Dickens will sit out Fear‘s Comic-Con panel preceding The Walking Dead‘s panel Friday, July 20.

Stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, and Jenna Elfman will serve as panelists alongside showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and producers Scott Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Greg Nicotero, Gale Anne Hurd, and David Alpert.

Fear The Walking Dead returns to AMC with the back half of season 4 Sunday, August 12.