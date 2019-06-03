Did Fear The Walking Dead Already Secretly Crossover With Rick?

Fear the Walking Dead dropped an major revelation in its Season 5 premiere: the group which took Rick Grimes away from Alexandria in The Walking Dead Season 9 is not limited to the area where they were first seen. Instead, this group also has a presence in Austin, Texas around a similar point in the timeline. After the same three-ring logo from the helicopter which took Rick Grimes appeared on Fear the Walking Dead, it seems the characters from Fear may have already made a journey toward Alexandria.

When Rick washed ashore at the river bank in his final episode of The Walking Dead, Jadis was standing by with a radio. Over that radio came a transmission of someone saying “Rick!” before some details about the herd of walkers which the Alexandrian leader had been trying to lead away from the communities. Then comes a woman’s voice: “Move north, regroup the rest, fire some guns!”

The thing is, no one in the scene when Rick blew the bridge appeared to be talking over radios. Meanwhile, the characters from Fear the Walking Dead talk over radios, constantly. Looking back at the scene, it seems as though those voices might belong to Alicia Clark and Dwight.

Dwight has not yet joined Fear the Walking Dead but his story will continue with these characters in the coming episodes.

On Talking Dead, showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss said that a “few months” have passed since the Season 4 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. This would likely have the series a few months behind the point in time which saw Rick Grimes leaving Alexandria. The Walking Dead Season 9 started with an 18-month time jump, putting them 18 months minus however long it took Morgan to cross the country and meet the group ahead of Fear the Walking Dead.

Could the characters on Fear the Walking Dead ultimately end up being responsible for the rescue of Rick Grimes somehow? Perhaps they learned the dangerous ways of this new group and were trying to prevent them from getting close to Rick? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its tenth season in October.