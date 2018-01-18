Jon Bernthal On If He Would Return As Shane Walsh For ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Before starring in Marvel’s The Punisher, Baby Driver and Fury, actor Jon Bernthal‘s breakout role came as Shane Walsh on AMC’s The Walking Dead. The character died in the show’s second season, but with Fear The Walking Dead taking place in a slightly different timeline, it’s possible the character could be featured in the series’ alternate timeline prior to his demise. While Bernthal isn’t ruling out the possibility of his character’s return, he does seem relieved to have left Shane behind.

“I loved Shane and whilst I’m super grateful I got to do that, he was a character that had a beginning, middle and end, and I got a whole rounded opportunity,” Bernthal told Daily Express. “I feel like we’ve seen all we need to see of Shane. If we got to see him backwards – that would be interesting. But Shane died in that field.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Being an integral character on the AMC horror series seems like an opportunity most actors would kill for, yet when Bernthal signed on for the project initially, there’s no way he could have known how popular the series would become. Regardless, Bernthal revealed he has no regrets about portraying the character or leaving the character behind.

“Doing the show and being killed off the show are two of the best things that have happened in my career,” Bernthal pointed out.

In the years since his character’s death, Bernthal has become a highly sought-after performer, regularly bringing intensity, charm and warmth to any character he plays.

Last summer, Bernthal elaborated on the connections he made with his Walking Dead cast and the impact the series had on him.

“I mean, there’s a reason why Andrew Lincoln and Sarah Wayne Callies and Steven Yuen and Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, that we all consider each other best friends and family,” Bernthal told Den of Geek. “When we started [The Walking Dead], it started in an unbelievably humble place, you know, we had no idea what that show was going to become.”

He added, “All we knew was there was a script we really believed in, there was a showrunner [Frank Darabont] we really believed in, and we got to know and love each other intimately and believed in each other and we had no idea whether it would be a success, or a failure and we really didn’t care, we just believed in it.”

Currently, the only cast member audiences know will be featured in Fear The Walking Dead is Lennie James appearing as Morgan.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

[H/T Daily Express]