Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Photo Reveals Another The Walking Dead Crossover

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 is bringing in another cast member from The Walking Dead as a new image from the spinoff series has confirmed that Christine Evangelista will be reprising her role as Sherry. Evangelista had been spotted in the Austin, Texas area earlier this month, dropping out of her stage show in New York in favor of work on the AMC zombie series. Now, AMC is getting ahead of the rumors and outright sharing an image of Sherry side by side with Austin Amelio’s Dwight and trying to pose a cryptic tease and question as a means to preserve possible spoilers.

“Is this a dream, or a reunion?” the official Fear the Walking Dead Twitter account wrote. Evangelista last appeared as Sherry in Season 8 of The Walking Dead but her character was a major factor for Amelio’s Dwight when he crossed over to Fear the Walking Dead in its fifth season.

Check out the photo from Fear the Walking Dead’s official Twitter account below.

As fans had already spotted Evangelista near the set, AMC’s team likely decided to get a jump on any fans looking to snipe a photo of her and have control of the first reveal with a high-quality image of their own.

Sherry has never been seen wearing such rundown clothing, having served as one of Negan’s wives back when her and Dwight took sanctuary with the Saviors. If this were a dream scenario, Dwight would likely be imagining his wife in apparel similar to what he had seen her in before. This outfit, instead, reflects that of someone who has been on the road for a long time. After all, if Morgan could accidentally find Alicia’s group and Dwight could accidentally find Morgan, running into Sherry does not seem like such an outlandish notion for Fear the Walking Dead in its upcoming season.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 is currently in production in Austin, Texas and should begin airing its new season over the summer of 2020. The Walking Dead‘s chief content officer Scott Gimple recently promised fans that the upcoming episodes will retroactively improve the opinion of the fifth season which was not well received by critics or fans.

The Walking Dead returns for the rest of its tenth season on February 23.