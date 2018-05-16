Danay Garcia on Heartbreaking ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4

Fear the Walking Dead has been a rocky road for many of the cast members this season, as several shocking deaths and a slew of newcomers have brought an unexpected shift to the AMC series, including Luciana actress Danay Garcia’s experience.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season Four follow! Major spoilers!

As Fear the Walking Dead Season Four goes on, it does so having already killed Nick Clark despite Frank Dillane being featured in flashbacks. For Garcia, whose Luciana was dating Dillane’s Nick, the sudden exit by the actor and character is particularly difficult. Speaking to ComicBook.com at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress opened up about the recent experiences on Fear the Walking Dead.

“It was really hard,” Garcia said. “I’ve been through three shocks: The day that I got the script and then I went through a denial. The day I shot it was my second shock. I was shocked and then the day I watched it was like, ‘Oh my god! I can’t do this anymore!’”

As some of the original cast members begin to fade from the AMC show, new faces join the ranks such as Garret Dilahunt and Jenna Elfman, both of whom have quickly been welcomed to the Fear family.

“It’s great because we’re in Texas,” Garcia said. “It’s a new territory and it comes with everything. You’re gonna find new characters. I was just open to bring fresh blood. I call it fresh blood! I know it’s dark but instead of saying new characters… Fresh blood. It’s really cool I enjoy their stories. John Dorie is fantastic. Garret is unbelievable. Jenna… [Episode 4×05] is all about them so you’re gonna love who they are and where they come from.”

In fact, the family is not only welcoming new faces but also new challenges. For example, Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo just turned in his director’s cut of Episode 4×12, which marks his television directorial debut. “I wasn’t in that episode but we were very supportive,” Garcias said of Domingo’s work. “It’s a lot of pressure. I don’t think he was acting in it, he wasn’t, so he was able to go back and see it from a different filter.”

Regarding Luciana’s future on Fear the Walking Dead, Garcia promises the revenge quest against the villainous Vultures will continue. The group was introduced in Season Four and has plagued the survivors since its earliest episode. “It’s very unpredictable right now for her because she’s lost everything she knows,” Garcia said. “She can go really dark or completely like, ‘I don’t know what to do with my life.’ I’ve been very physical so she’s not gonna sit down and wait. She’s gonna go on a mission.”

