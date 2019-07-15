Fear the Walking Dead: Dwight’s Search for Sherry Hasn’t Hit Its Dead End Just Yet

Fear the Walking Dead appeared to end Dwight’s desperate search for disappeared wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) when John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) uncovered a final note telling Dwight to stop looking, but Dwight still might “one day” come across another clue in the right direction.

“When Dorie reveals the truth to Dwight and gives him Sherry’s final letter, it’s a huge gut-punch for Dwight. But Sherry’s words are also a turning point for Dwight,” showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg told EW.

“She said she doesn’t want him to get killed trying to find her. She doesn’t want his search for her to stop him from living. That final line of her letter — ‘Find a reason to live, and live’ — is massively important.”

They continued: “Remember, when Dwight first left Virginia, Daryl (Norman Reedus) sparred his life and told him to do two things: ‘Find Sherry, and make it right.’ On Fear this season, we’ve seen Dwight trying to do both of those things. Now it looks like he’s not going to find Sherry.”

In his search for Sherry, Dwight might find something else he’s desperately missing: redemption.

“He has started down the road toward making things right. He found a group of people who need his help,” the showrunners added of Morgan’s (Lennie James) altruistic band of survivors, who may soon lose one of their own over a decision to save a group of children.

“Sherry’s final letter is a huge setback in terms of Dwight’s search for her, but he’s still got a lot of making it right to do on his own. By continuing to make things right, both for himself and this new group, Dwight could one day find another clue towards Sherry’s whereabouts, but they’ll have to get that plane in the air first.”

The survivors must now attempt to get their plane in the air under threat of full nuclear meltdown while contending with the return of Logan (Matt Frewer), who takes issue with the goodwill mission undertaken by Morgan and friends.

Fear the Walking Dead premieres its mid-season 5 finale Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c on AMC, and returns with its 5B premiere Sunday, August 11.