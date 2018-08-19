On Sunday night, AMC will air the tenth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×10 is titled, “Close Your Eyes.” The official synopsis for Close Your Eyes reads, “Alicia’s forced to reckon with an agonizing past while seeking refuge from a storm.” The episode will be centered entirely around Alycia Debnam-Carey‘s Alicia Clark, the last remaining member of the Clark family. The episode is written by Shintaro Shimosawa and directed by Michael Satrazemis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the heels of losing her brother Nick and mother Madsion, Alicia will be facing similar struggles as the actress playing her, with goodbyes being thrust upon her quite frequently throughout the current season. “It was hard,” Debnam-Carey said of Kim Dickens’ exit. “It’s hard from a personal standpoint but also definitely as a character. We’d known about it for a long time but didn’t matter. Months on, when it was finally happening, it still was just raw and hard. It was heartbreaking. We love her. She was our fearless leader and she’s such an incredible actor and woman.”

It is never a happy thing to bid a co-star farewell but Debnam-Carey manages to see the optimistic perspective of such a void being presented to Fear the Walking Dead. Now, a character, or a mixture of characters, will have the opportunity to fill it.

“What is exciting about it is it does expand the narrative possibilities for Alicia but, yeah, she’s the only one of the Clark’s left,” Debnam-Carey said. “She’s the only person from the pilot left which is kind of funny, too. She’s now forced to just be her. It’s just Alicia Clark. That’s it. We get to see if that means she’ll be able to rise out of that depression and that awful place she’s in, if she’s gonna be like her mother, if she’s gonna be worse, if she’s gonna compare herself in that way. There’s so many different narrative journeys this can take.”

Moving forward, the characters will be required to find one another in the wake of a hurricane if they are going to find a hope for survival.

“The first half of Season Four began with one figure huddled around a campfire… and ended with nine,” the synopsis for the back half of Fear Season Four reads. “Characters who started their journeys in isolation collided with each other in unexpected ways and found themselves in one of the last places they ever expected to be… together. In the back half of the season they will explore who they are now — as individuals and as part of the greater group — and how they will forge ahead. They will find themselves pitted against new adversaries — human, walker, and even nature itself. Theirs will be a journey wrought with danger, love, heartbreak, loss, and ultimately, hope.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!