On Sunday night, AMC will air the fifteenth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×15 is titled, “I Lose People…” with an official synopsis for the episode reading, “The group’s hope falters as they seek a way out. Alicia and Charlie reunite with friends.” The episode is directed by David Barrett on a script from Kalinda Vazquez.

In the most recent episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan Jones lead the group of survivors to a hospital in downtown Austin, Texas. After the hotel became flooded with the undead, he elected to push everyone to the roof in an effort to avoid the infected. Ultimately, newcomer to the series Jim (also known as Jimbo) was bitten during an altercation with an infected and is primed for a death in Sunday’s episode.

Episode 4×15 is the penultimate episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season, with the Season Four finale set to air in one week. The season has marked a thorough change for the sibling series to The Walking Dead. For the first time, Dave Erickson has not been serving as showrunner, with Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss stepping in as co-showrunners. Furthermore, the season has marked the end of the road for Madison Clark actress Kim Dickens and Nick Clark actor Frank Dillane. Both cast members and characters exited the series in the first half of its fourth season.

Newcomers to the show include Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt and Lennie James. James brought his Morgan Jones character from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead for the universe’s first crossover. Elfman and Dillahunt play John and June, new fan-favorite characters engaged in a lovable romance. Grace, meanwhile, plays a hardened Althea, a character bent on learning the stories of post-apocalyptic survivors in a journalistic fashion.

With only one episode remaining in Season Four, the question of whether or not the group will reunite with Althea and how their feud with the villainous and troubled Martha pans out has little time to be resolved.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!