Fear the Walking Dead Fans Blast “Boring” Episode 511

An alarming number of Fear the Walking Dead viewers are calling Sunday’s episode 511, “You’re Still Here,” slow-moving and “damn boring.”

The official Walking Dead Twitter account’s weekly post-episode discussion quickly fielded complaints from viewers agreeing the episode — which follows Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Strand (Colman Domingo) helping loner survivor Wes (Colby Hollman) on a misguided mission — was a “boring” one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What are your thoughts on tonight’s new episode of #FearTWD?? Join our discussion! https://t.co/18OqrVjRl6 pic.twitter.com/1G3O3xq5B9 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 26, 2019

“I’d prefer if they ditched this goody two shoes nonsense and start killing and getting to a legit goal,” wrote one commenter, who added Season 5 “spiraled into absolute shit” after a strong season opener.

Another criticized the episode for making Alicia “look weak and scared” when she avoided killing walkers, a choice Alicia made after a traumatic encounter with the undead left her exposed to irradiated walker blood.

Fear “has gotten so damn boring,” replied another Twitter user. Yet another said they were “bored to tears,” adding to a Twitter thread filled with largely negative reactions. Viewers also took to social media with scathing reviews of Fear‘s mid-season premiere, which was for the first time filmed in a documentary style through the lens of video journalist Althea (Maggie Grace).

A sixth season of the spinoff has already been greenlit. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who took over from series co-creator Dave Erickson in their semi-rebooted Season 4, promised Season 5 will end with a “big change” that will “reinvent” the show for Season 6.

Chambliss briefly expanded on that tease in a recent interview, saying that big change is “something that we’re very excited about, and it’s really going to change the narrative approach of how we tell stories in Season 6.”

Slide 1

I’d prefer if they ditched this goody two shoes nonsense and start killing and getting to a legit goal. This seasons first episode was sick then it literally spiraled into absolute shit #Firetheshowrunners #FearTWD Send Morgan and Dwight home. Experiment failed. — Saul Goodman (@SaulGoodman34) August 26, 2019

Love #TWD franchise, but these #FearTWD episodes are becoming unwatchable. That nobody knows exactly what’s going and where it’s headed is just destroying this talented group of actors. The writing, bluntly, is horrible. — Brian Jakovina (@bjakovina) August 26, 2019

Slide 2

Cringey, boring, etc — Michael Dilley (@MichaelDilley19) August 26, 2019

Slide 3

Honestly I get tired of the emo bullshit. More killing and zombies please. — Misa Seraph (@MisaSeraph) August 26, 2019

@FearTWD has gotten so damn boring. I’m confused about so many things, almost feels like I missed a whole episode. Does the group know where the oil fields are at all? Where did all these new characters with the group come from? It’s just all over the damn place. — Xavier G. Campos (@cerati9) August 26, 2019

I can’t believe season 3 was the best the shows been and y’all destroyed it in 4. Such a shame. #bringbackMadison #feartwd — Jimmy (@jimmy_G236) August 26, 2019

That episode has gotta be a new low even by Fear the Walking Dead standards which aren’t that high to begin with. #FearTWD — mentl (@mentlzine) August 26, 2019

Slide 4

I don’t believe they make alicia Clark look weak and scared of the Walkers she never had that problem always a bada$$ , but now she’s painting trees !

We need new showrunner !#FearTWD #Preacher pic.twitter.com/FcvGz7YEWa — zack sammy (@zacksammy4) August 26, 2019

Let down with the Madison tease but overall decent episode — ethan (@EthanCorby) August 26, 2019

These last episodes have been great. Alicia has been so angry and carrying all this guilt and to get to see this softer more zen like side of her is nice. It reminds us that.. she’s human and still alive. #FearTWD — Sue Ramos (@ShortgrlsWorld) August 26, 2019

Slide 5

I’m bored to tears. Let’s get some action for Pete’s sake! — OfTrump (@LitDoc1906) August 26, 2019

I think I am done with this show after season 5. I am pissed that Madison wasn’t painting the trees. — Zach Sweig (@ZachZasman300) August 26, 2019

I really dug this episode of #FearTWD #Ftwd #FearTheWalkingDead now I want more of THIS! 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ — MrOshun (@MrOshun) August 26, 2019

Slide 6

Awful- thisclose to tapping out — Randy Butternubs (@WMiller50) August 26, 2019

tbh i stopped watching pic.twitter.com/ZH0FCkabmz — Chris Montes (@chrisEmontes) August 26, 2019

Boring — Diane Wallace (@DianeWa52536591) August 26, 2019

Not sure why I’m still watching #FearTWD. Nothing is happening. It’s not bad at all, it’s just going nowhere. No threat, no suspense, no “fear”…. — Nick (@nicko786) August 26, 2019

#FearTWD:

Sound design: brilliant

Cinematography: gorgeous

Characters: complex/interesting

Writing: slowwww and feels like filler



Overall it’s like the story isn’t really moving, same conversations happening every episode. I wish it still flowed the way it did in season 3. — Shayla (@JustSoShayla) August 26, 2019

@FearTWD Who is writing this show? I’m not sure I can hold on much longer. Each week gets more and more like a bad soap opera. #FearTWD — Ken Dey (@kdey84) August 26, 2019

Slide 7

The Walking Dead made an incredible comeback with season 9, now Fear The Walking Dead needs to do the same with season 6.#FearTWD #TWD pic.twitter.com/6uiI8wKE1p — Brandon (@MOBB3D) August 26, 2019

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.