Fear the Walking Dead Fans React to Shocking Season 5 Finale

Fear the Walking Dead fans were left shocked and angered by Sunday’s Season 5 finale, “End of the Line,” which ended with a major character’s apparent death occurring offscreen. Spoilers follow.

After Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie) ordered our heroes be separated and sent in different directions — a condition of joining her settlements of 1,800-something survivors — she told a lone Morgan (Lennie James) he had no place in the future she’s building before shooting him near his heart.

Virginia tried and failed to shoot Morgan a second time before ultimately leaving him to die, either from his gushing bullet wound or the quickly approaching pack of walkers that closed in on Morgan just before the episode cut to its end credits.

Fans are also weighed in on the decision to split up the ensemble, a game-changer that suggests Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and the other survivors will spend little time together in Season 6.

Separating the convoy sets up “what Season 6 is going to look like and you’ll see that it’s very different than how Season 5 played out,” showrunner Ian Goldberg explained to EW. Added showrunner Andrew Chambliss, divvying up the characters reinvents the show ahead of its next 16 episodes.

“We’re always looking for ways from season to season or every half season to change up the narrative,” Chambliss said. “And what we’re doing here is really trying to fundamentally change these characters and allow us to explore new sides of them we haven’t seen before. There is a big change coming.”

