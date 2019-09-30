Fear the Walking Dead Fans React to Shocking Season 5 Finale

Fear the Walking Dead fans were left shocked and angered by Sunday’s Season 5 finale, “End of the Line,” which ended with a major character’s apparent death occurring offscreen. Spoilers follow.
After Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie) ordered our heroes be separated and sent in different directions — a condition of joining her settlements of 1,800-something survivors — she told a lone Morgan (Lennie James) he had no place in the future she’s building before shooting him near his heart.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Virginia tried and failed to shoot Morgan a second time before ultimately leaving him to die, either from his gushing bullet wound or the quickly approaching pack of walkers that closed in on Morgan just before the episode cut to its end credits.
Fans are also weighed in on the decision to split up the ensemble, a game-changer that suggests Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and the other survivors will spend little time together in Season 6.
Separating the convoy sets up “what Season 6 is going to look like and you’ll see that it’s very different than how Season 5 played out,” showrunner Ian Goldberg explained to EW. Added showrunner Andrew Chambliss, divvying up the characters reinvents the show ahead of its next 16 episodes.
“We’re always looking for ways from season to season or every half season to change up the narrative,” Chambliss said. “And what we’re doing here is really trying to fundamentally change these characters and allow us to explore new sides of them we haven’t seen before. There is a big change coming.”
Slide 1
This can’t be the end.#FearTWD #TWD pic.twitter.com/2oX4K3txtx— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) September 30, 2019
#FearTWD Not this way Morgan, not this way or on this show….. 🤬😡😭 pic.twitter.com/kCewZtC89D— ThatNJDevilGirl30 (@marty950003) September 30, 2019
Slide 2
Naw Morgan can’t go out like this #FearTWD @FearTWD pic.twitter.com/1Ip1ALJTFy— 🦂💙Scorpiogirl2💙🦂 (@NellyBelle3379) September 30, 2019
ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?!?!? WTF KIND KF BULLSHIT WAS TBAT!! #FearTWD— Nick Aaron (@MischiefMaker4) September 30, 2019
This is a horrible ending for Morgan. He deserved better. #FearTWD— Emily S. (@Stobsbroski) September 30, 2019
Slide 3
Me to the showrunners after killing Morgan #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/pt4AGHJAWa— Gabe (@Ebagtv) September 30, 2019
Clearly no one learned from the Season 6 Finale of #TheWalkingDead that we don’t like death cliffhangers.#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/PZItxWV81Q— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) September 30, 2019
Morgan is alone, bleeding and a horde is approaching. I can’t believe this is how that character ends. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/apqOMbEz6n— StarryMag (@StarryMag) September 30, 2019
Slide 4
I hate that this the cliffhanger with Morgan…..💔💔💔💔 #FearTWD #FearFamily pic.twitter.com/81Ge4tkBRp— Esmeralda Godinez (@EsmeChristina) September 30, 2019
I hope Morgan can find a dumpster before the season premiere. #FearTWD— Jan (@JanRs12) September 30, 2019
….Worst fucking finale for a show I’ve ever seen bruh. #FearTWD— Greg (@AlSharpTongue) September 30, 2019
Sums up the last few minutes. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/rB9OWH6NF6— colton woods (@cwoods01234) September 30, 2019
Slide 8
me when skidmark and Daniel got split up #feartwd pic.twitter.com/nIX1ClY5br— Julian Cannon🎙@NYCC 2019 (@julianexcalibur) September 30, 2019
All this season they spent most of their time finding each other and now this? WTFFFFFF!!! #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/uWUWH7l8EL— Tiffany (@MzTiffany_75) September 30, 2019
*watches ton of people die throughout the series*— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 30, 2019
me: “that’s sad”
*watches daniel and skidmark get separated*
me:#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/mMJfYBhIP9
They all separate— ℬ𝓊𝓇𝓇𝒶𝓀𝓊 𝒪𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒾𝓃𝒶𝓁〖ゴクウブラック 〗 (@Goku48578716) September 30, 2019
me#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/XnrLbcF81v
Seeing John and June separated #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/OeZOZ1piZB— ZombieGirl 🖤s The Walking Dead 💀 (@ZombieGirl6173) September 30, 2019
MY BABIES I’M SOBBING 😭😭💔💔 Please. They deserve happiness 😭#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/yooPAOAV5n— Sara Large #Morganite (@MamaDeadHead) September 30, 2019
Everyone on Twitter talking about Morgan’s cliffhanger but FTWD how do you separate Salazar from his cat?? #FearTWD #fearthewalkingdead #morgan #salzar #cliffhanger #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/MWinwRkjcJ— Timothy (@TVH117) September 30, 2019
Slide 5
If Morgan dies, I won’t be here for season six. Plain and simple. This discount Negan did not just kill a season one Walking Dead character. #FearTheWalkingDead #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/dz2S52uuzA— Mike ‘Smock ‘Em If You Got ‘Em’ Timko (@Oh_TheHorror) September 30, 2019
This f*cking bitchhhhhh shot Morgan wtff #ftwd #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Ry5W64bZns— Yuri (งツ)ว 🇹🇹🏳️🌈 (@YurekhaS) September 30, 2019
MORGAN. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Oq0YC6ed9p— Meredith Nygma (@SpoonyLupin) September 30, 2019
Slide 6
I don’t accept this shit… Nope… #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Fb2qlDMoNq— Stephanie (@brown_eyed_1007) September 30, 2019
This bitch seriously was going to shoot him in the face? #feartwd #ftwd pic.twitter.com/GT3C8SKTXe— DonutGirl79 (@DonutGurl79) September 30, 2019
Welp. Looks like I’m done watching #Fear #FearTWD— 🇺🇸 I Resist ’cause I’m Pissed 🌊 (@TieDye_Squirrel) September 30, 2019
Slide 7
#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/mfyeniyWe8— Cody Y (@TwistedMind265) September 30, 2019
Slide 9
#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/lkwDpJRBlq— Sullii 🥃🏀⚾📚 (@Sullii85) September 30, 2019
I don’t understand?!?! Bring him over then kill him off and he’s all alone? No.. something is wrong with this picture #FearTWD— FAN CB/#TWD/SOA♥LUKAS (@JaneBfromNL) September 30, 2019
It just keeps getting worse. So sad to see this show go so far off the deep end. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/DPoneF2uVk— Ealasaid (@Ealasaid1743) September 30, 2019
Momo the cult leader— BringbacktherealFTWD (@Bringbackthere1) September 30, 2019
Alicia the painter
June the hated step mom
John the guy wishing he wasn’t there
Althea the zombie vlog wars competitor
Charlie the banjo player
Daniel the neutered ex military man who likes cats
Strand the generic helper and Alicia protector pic.twitter.com/TlgKIWIqTG
Slide 10
it’s official – I’m done with both ‘Fear’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ – thank you AMC, you killed my interest in ‘zombie themed tv shows’ #FearTWD #TheWalkingDead @AMC_TV— Jonathan Goeldner (@JonGoeldner) September 30, 2019
Writer’s meeting: What do we do with the season finale of #FearTWD? Oh, we’ll just do the same thing we did with #TWD…. #cliffhanger #SaveMorgan Maybe he’ll be picked up by the random people that picked up Rick? #WhyNot #RecycledPlots pic.twitter.com/xELuXe4Nqu— Lisset (@lissets) September 30, 2019
Seriously @ianbgoldberg and @AndrewChambliss need to stick with their fairytale shows and leave #FearTWD They ruined a good show!!! The writers too!!! pic.twitter.com/8fjL3XmJEj— Caprice 🦋 (@MsHollywood081) September 30, 2019
AND….I 100% Believe That They Will Find a Plot Point Crazy Enough to Keep Him Alive Lol @FearTWD #FearTWD We ❤ #Morgan pic.twitter.com/Gg4Au0B1EF— YapNational (@YapNational) September 30, 2019
Morgan Jones.— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) September 30, 2019
There since day one.
Is this the end?#FearTWD #TWD pic.twitter.com/qLJumwa1rp