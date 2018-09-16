‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Instagram Takeover Infuriates Fans

Fear The Walking Dead‘s official Instagram account is hemorrhaging followers after recent cast addition Tonya Pinkins, who joined as back-half big bad the Filthy Woman this past half-season, engaged in an Instagram takeover Sunday.

Pinkins’ co-stars, including Colman Domingo, Danay García, and Garret Dillahunt, previously performed promotional Instagram takeovers that see Fear stars temporarily assume control of the account, typically sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

The account is now under fire for its excessive posting and frequency of posts, which nears 80 uploads Sunday afternoon.

According to social media data tracker Social Blade, the Instagram account had 893,027 followers on Saturday. On Sunday, its follower count dropped under 887,700 and continues to fall, according to real-time follower tracker Gramblast.

Social media users on both Instagram and Twitter have since criticized the posts, airing grievances with the veteran actress for sharing off-topic photos and videos from her stints on Scandal and Gotham.

Pinkins has also been accused of posting spoilers after she shared an on-set photo and a capture of a stunt dummy that show the Filthy Woman sporting what appears to be a bullet or bite wound to her left shoulder.

“I had to unfollow because of these posts. Just stop,” wrote one Instagram user. Commented another, “It’s not even a @feartwd account anymore.”

Others expressed their support for Pinkins after some users engaged in personal attacks in response to the takeover.

“Other people who have taken over in the past barely posted anything… stop trying to steal this woman’s joy because she has taken over and is actually posting content for true fans who do not mind,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

Sunday’s Filthy Woman-centric episode, ‘MM 54,’ delivers an origin story for Pinkins’ deranged character, who was last seen using Al’s (Maggie Grace) stolen S.W.A.T. vehicle to open fire on Morgan (Lennie James) and his allies.

The latest villain to menace the Fear survivors, the Filthy Woman has taken particular issue with Morgan, believing his acts of benevolence — redistributing care packages intended for strangers in need — makes survivors “weak.”

More will be revealed about the mysterious Filthy Woman tonight at 9/8c on AMC. Pinkins then appears on aftershow Talking Dead, airing immediately following tonight’s Fear The Walking Dead.

I check Instagram and literally the only thing I see is non-related FearTWD posts from the FearTWD account. — Beth Greene (@_BethGreene_) September 16, 2018

The filthy woman spamming random pics on the @FearTWD ‘s Instagram…a mess, just like the shows current writing. — livefortheapplesauce (@livefortheapple) September 16, 2018

“We want some BTS”

Please can someone tell to Tonya Pinkins to stop promote her personal career on the #FearTWD instagram account ! It’s for FearTWD and the cast, we want some BTS on the set with the actors not only her face !!!

Ask to Colman how it’s working !!!! Like this ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fOP1jhzHCD — ✨TEAM A.D.C ✨? (@Melusine78) September 16, 2018

