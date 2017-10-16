‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Drops Its Second F-Bomb

On Sunday night, Fear the Walking Dead filled its F-word quota for Season 3 when it was spouted again by the Clark family.

During a heated argument between Nick and his mother Madison, the son of the family called is mother out for being a killer, saying this new world ruled by the dead allows her to show her true colors. Madison’s response: “F— you.”

It’s the second time Fear the Walking Dead used the F-word during a broadcast, filling the quota recently allowed by a policy change at AMC as ComicBook.com reported earlier in the season.

“I found out by accident, to be perfectly honest,” Fear showrunner Dave Erickson told ComicBook.com. “You get a specific number of curse words you can say, and then there’s a list of what you can and can’t do. I think it was our script coordinator told me there was an email had come up; there had been a memo saying we could now say ‘f—‘ twice over the course of an entire season. So you’re allowed, at least for now you’re allowed to say it.”

“You did hear correctly,” Erickson said. “And it’s an interesting line between TV-14 versus TV-Mature. I don’t know at what point AMC corporate decided to allow it, but they did.”

At New York Comic Con, Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and executive producer Gale Anne Hurd confirmed this policy change also extends to The Walking Dead. As much will be proven in the first half of Season 8 which debuts next weekend.

Fear the Walking dead will return for its fourth season in 2018. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.