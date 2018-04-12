‘Fear The Walking Dead’ is “Absolutely” Suitable For New Viewers

Fear the Walking Dead‘s first three seasons won’t be a required pre-requisite for Season Four.

Chief Content Officer and executive producer Scott Gimple promised fans considering joining the sibling series to The Walking Dead for its crossover event in Season Four that they won’t be in the dark if they tuned out early on.

“This is absolutely something that new fans can jump right into, just as Morgan has to jump right into the story of Fear the Walking Dead,’” Gimple told TheWrap. “Morgan did not have to watch the first three seasons to understand what is happening… to follow what’s going on in Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, you do not have to have watched the first three seasons.”

Still, through the first two episodes of Season Four, returning fans will get some extra enjoyment out of the series as some narratives rely somewhat on prior moments and relationships. However, the overarching narrative of Fear the Walking Dead Season Four will feel brand new.

“In many ways, Morgan leads both the original audience, and perhaps newer audiences, to Fear the Walking Dead because in some ways the show is seen through his eyes,” Gimple said. “Just as we didn’t have to follow Rick Grimes’ police career before we watched The Walking Dead or we didn’t have to see the beginning of Negan to follow him.”

The crossover, which brings Lennie James to the show as Morgan Jones, won’t be the only thing bringing new faces to the cast. While Alycia Debnam-Carey, Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Colman Domingo, and Danay Garcia are all retutning, newcomers include Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, and Jenna Elfman.

“We have some amazing people that we’re able to get to play these really cool, interesting, unusual characters. It’s been really something to see this cast gel,” Gimple said. “The OGs from Fear,’and then Lennie — who is the OGest of the OGs — and then these new folks…To see that group come together, it’s been very exciting. And I do think that as we go on, the differences, the contrasts of the two shows are only going to heighten while they both share this universe. And the shows do different things and sort of — I hope — compliment each other.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.