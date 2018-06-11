‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Character Finally Reveals Real Name

In Fear the Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Four finale, Jenna Elfman‘s character finally revealed her real name.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×08 follow. Major spoilers!

After a heroic effort with Morgan Jones to rescue John Dorie by retrieving medical supplies inside the crispy baseball stadium, Elfman’s character corrected Garret Dillahunt’s John when he called her, “Naomi.” Her name, in fact, is June, and it’s the third name she has gone by on the AMC series since joining in its current season.

June seems to be a key player in Fear the Walking Dead moving forward, as many of the original cast members have now been eliminated. Between Season Three and Season Four, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, and Kim Dickens have all exited Fear the Walking Dead. Only Alycia Debnam-Carey and Colman Domingo remain from the show’s first season.

Elfman and Dillahunt’s new characters are among several to have joined in Season Four. Also new to the series are Maggie Grace as Althea and Lennie James as Morgan Jones, who crosses over from The Walking Dead, where he played the same character with some season-long absences since its first episode.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. It will return for the second half of its fourth season in August.