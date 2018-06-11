Kim Dickens On ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale Shocker

Kim Dickens has opened up about the shocking fate of Madison Clark on Fear the Walking Dead.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×08 follow. Major spoilers!

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Four finale was not only the final episode for characters like Frank Dillane’s Nick Clark, who died in the “NOW” timeline and was carrying on the flashback “BEFORE” scenarios which expired in its conclusion. Dicken’s Madison would also bow out, as many fans predicted, in an effort to preserve the lives of her children and other survivors she wanted to protect.

Now, Dickens has posted to Instagram about the shocking exit from Fear the Walking Dead. “It’s been an honor to play such a strong, badass, empowered, fierce leader,” Dickens said. “I’ll miss playing Madison Clark but she will always be with me.”



Madison, played by Kim Dickens, joined AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead in its first season. She was a guidance counselor in Los Angeles and the mother of a blended family. Of that family, her husband Travis, step-son Chris, and son Nick have all now perished. Nick, however, survived Madison only to be killed in the show’s “NOW” timeline as Madison went down the flashback-style “BEFORE” timeline.

The death, however, came after a connection to Season Four newcomer Althea was revealed. Prior to building the baseball stadium sanctuary for her family, Madison Clark came across Althea and shared her story on camera. In the “NOW” timeline, Althea has been with and is currently with the only surviving member of the Clark bloodline, who could be convinced by Madison’s tape to forgive Althea.

At this point, seems as though Fear the Walking Dead is Alycia Debnam-Carey’s to lead as Alicia Clark. Fear the Walking Dead Epispde 4×08 was also the finale episode for Nick actor Frank Dillane and Mel actor Kevin Zegers.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. It will return for the second half of its fourth season in August.