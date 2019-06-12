Fear The Walking Dead Star Colman Domingo is Still Close With Kim Dickens

Fear the Walking Dead shocked its audience in its fourth season when Madison Clark was killed off in the Mid-Season Four finale. Kim Dickens did not ask to leave the show but in the midst of a creative overhaul her character was written out. While some fans are still clamoring for her return and miss see Dickens with her Fear the Walking Dead family of cast members, actor and director Colman Domingo assures us that he remains close with Dickens despite not sharing a set with her anymore.

“We never talk about the show,” Domingo told ComicBook.com in an interview ahead of his next directorial effort airing with Sunday night’s Episode 5×03. “We actually just have a friendship that’s outside of the show. I swear, I feel like it never comes up, and I see her all the time. She comes to my house or I go to her house. I just stop by when I’m in the neighborhood, and we just laugh, and talk, and enjoy each other as friends. It’s like that’s the beauty of a show like Fear the Walking Dead. You work with people 16 hours a day, and you become just close. It exceeds the show. People are still devastated that we don’t work together, but I’m like, ‘I see her all the time!’”

Dickens and the legacy of Madison have left a lasting impact on Fear the Walking Dead. Not only did the character play a part in the return of Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) in Episode 5×02 but in Sunday’s Episode 5×03, Alycia Debnam-Carey’s Alicia Clark will go into more detail about Madison’s effect. While being killed off is in the nature of working on either of the Dead universe shows, Domingo does not seem to be sweating a possible exit. “To be honest no. Not at all,” he says.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m so prepared that if they told me that I was going to be bitten this season or next season, I think I would be okay,” Domingo said. “To be perfectly honest, I think it’s not a fear that I have anymore. I think, you know, the nature of storytelling, and you feel like whatever tells the best story. I think we’re all actors who know that we’ll work again and again, and it’s just the nature of the show. I think you want to really give it up to be a part of that. I think Strand has a lot more story to tell, but I think that, ‘Who knows?’ If they decided something else, I think ‘Cool!’”

More of ComicBook.com’s interview with Colman Domingo will be available following the east coast broadcast of Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×03 on Sunday night. What do you think of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead so far? Do you miss Madison and Kim Dickens? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.