Fear The Walking Dead: Lennie James Reveals When He Learned Morgan Fate

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 ended on a moment which surpassed being a cliffhanger and seemed like a clear indication of a major character’s fate. Morgan Jones, the longest-running character still appearing in the Walking Dead universe on AMC, was shot near his heart and left on the front step of a church with walkers closing in on him. There was seemingly no way out and when the show returned for its sixth season, it looked like it would do so without Lennie James in the part. However, in the world of comic book stories, especially those told in The Walking Dead shows, fans know better than to think a character is dead if they don’t see a body. In the upcoming sixth season, Morgan’s fate will be revealed, and Lennie James has a similar journey in learning what was next as the fans will.

“Well, it’s at the point when they normally go really, which is you meet up with the, you have a sit down with [co-showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg] at the beginning of the season, and then you have a sit down with the guys halfway through the season, and then and you are informed about how they want to kick in to season six,” James tells Comicbook.com in the video above. “They give you the vaguest journey through what’s gonna happen. And then you’re constantly kind of asking for a specific, so, you know, all the way through the season.”

While working on Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season. James was informed of his character’s fate by the creatives in charge. Now, his story will go back to his last days on The Walking Dead. “I had a good idea and in season five, you know, particularly the back end of season five was very much about Morgan’s journey towards Grace,” James explains. “Whether that would happen, whether it wouldn’t happen, how would that dynamic work with Morgan and his particular kind of history? And then, you know, coming out to the end of it, the idea was to bring Morgan to a, place that he hasn’t been before, hasn’t had to conquer before and to find out whether or not, he can conquer it and whether or not the statement he made in The Walking Dead, whether he still believes that to be true, which is, ‘I don’t die.’ And, that’s certainly kicking off six as the big question: is that true?”

