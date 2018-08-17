‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Lennie James Promises Big Surprises

With a storm coming to Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan Jones actor Lennie James promises no one can see what’s coming for his character.

While talking to ComicBook.com in promotion of The Walking Dead Season Eight’s blu-ray release slated for August 21, James opened up about the upcoming episodes of his new role on sibling series Fear the Walking Dead. As was seen in the Mid-Season Four premiere on Sunday night, a hurricane is on the horizon, which just might put a wrench in Morgan’s desires to head back to Alexandria.

“I think one of the great things about the storm coming is I think that people are going to have an expectation of what that’s going to do,” James said. “I think it’s going to literally throw people together that haven’t sat in a room together for any length of time or ever, and some of those combinations are going to be absolutely fascinating, some of those combinations are going to be dangerous, and some of those combinations are going to be very funny.”

Most recently, Morgan appears to have taken a liking to Alycia Debnam-Carey’s Alicia Clark and Garret Dillahunt’s John Dorie. With these relationships appearing to have blossomed, James’ next comments might mean fans won’t see too much of them together as new relationships and unexpected events could come along.

“I do believe what the storm will do to Morgan no one will see coming, and that’s going to be really interesting for me to see how the fans react to it,” James said.

With Morgan having suddenly decided he wants to head back to The Walking Dead‘s hometown of Alexandria, such a storyline will continue to be explored as Fear the Walking Dead rolls through its fourth season. “On one level, it is yet to be revealed,” James said. “But I think it is something to do with the fact that right in the beginning of episode nine, when Morgan is speaking to Althea on the walkie talkie, he says to her,’”I’m going to go home,’ and I think it’s the first time that Morgan has ever referred to Alexandria, The Kingdom, Hilltop, even The Heaps or anything back there as being home.”

Fear the Walking Dead returned for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.