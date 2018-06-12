Kim Dickens On ‘Fear The Walking Dead’s Future, Other Crossovers

Kim Dickens knows Fear the Walking Dead won’t be the same without Madison Clark but has ideas on what she would like to see from the AMC show.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×08 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Madison went down in flames to close the first half of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season, it marked the end of the road for two Season One characters on the series. While the new showrunners aren’t willing to cough up the name of who is now number one on the call sheet in her absence, the actress has some ideas on what she would like to see from the show going forward.

“I don’t see any of the scripts past my character’s last episode,” Dickens told ComicBook.com. “I haven’t seen any of the scripts, I definitely see my cast mates and we’re still in touch but I hope that they do carry Madison onward, especially thought the lives of Alicia and Strand and the new characters that she touched like June.”

Both Dead shows have various ways of honoring their dead but Madison’s void seems to be similar to that of Carl Grimes on The Walking Dead, as it will play a major role in the upcoming second half of Season Four.

“I think that it would be important to see that influence,” Dickens said. “I think it’s important for the audience too because you ask them to invest in deep rates , I mean you don’t want people to live in the misery of it for sure but I think it should change the characters that we know.”

Dickens, a major fan of the Dead universe as a whole, was devastated to learn the news of Madison’s death. As were many fans, she was hoping to see connections between her character and the survivors on the original show like Rick Grimes or Daryl Dixon.

“I’m so bummed,” Dickens said. “I really wanted that to happen, honestly I saw so much potential for the character of Madison, I had so much fun playing her and I just I had so many dreams of all the things that we could do with her, so I’m a little sad that I was left without, I mean I thought she could have become a villain, to just play all of that ferocious aspects of her were so fun and I thought she could have become a villain in fact or I would have loved to see her in the crossover as well. Your at least engaged with Lennie what would they been like together or if she had crossover to meet up with Daryl or Rick, that would have been fantastic. I’m sad that I don’t get to play it selfishly in a sense but such a fun character to play.”

While Dickens tells ComicBook.com she is not returning to the series despite no body being explicitly shown in her final episode, crossovers between shows seem more likely in the future, especially considering Fear the Walking Dead‘s Althea has met The Walking Dead‘s Abraham and Eugene.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. It will return for the second half of its fourth season in August. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.