Garret Dillahunt Teases Ultimate ‘The Walking Dead’ Crossover

Fear the Walking Dead star Garret Dillahunt just dropped an insane The Walking Dead crossover tease in the form of a photo with Lauren Cohan.

Dillahunt, who joined Fear the Walking Dead in its current fourth season, shared a photo of himself on Instagram with The Walking Dead‘s Maggie actress. The photo, of course, spawns from their work together on The Mindy Project back in 2016 but his caption is what makes it so fun. “Crossover,” Dillahunt wrote, with some Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead hashtags, as well as a tag of Cohan’s account.

Check out the photo and imagine John Dorie and Maggie Rhee crossing paths in the post below.

Of course, Maggie will be hanging on to her feelings for Glenn Rhee for quite some time. Her husband died in the Season Seven premiere when Negan slaughtered him with a baseball bat and it took years for her to move on in The Walking Dead comics. However, if there is a man who might be willing to treat her right, it’s Dillahunt’s John Dorie from Fear the Walking Dead. The character has recently been revealed as a hopeless romantic looking to find friends and love in all of the wrong places, so far.

Ironically enough, Dillahunt almost played Negan on The Walking Dead, where he would’ve had to kill Steven Yeun’s Glenn character. This photo would be much darker had he got the part.

Dillahunt has long been familiar with the Dead universe, once campaigning for the role of Negan on the flagship series. “I was a fan, and I did meet Scott Gimple over the phone, as we talked about Negan possibilities,” Dillahunt admits. “As he talked about it with many people. And I was not available to do it anyway. I was doing Hand of God on Amazon, but it started a relationship with us. And then I enjoyed kind of messing with people about it, as if I’d had an actual shot. I don’t know I’d be a good Negan anyway.”

Whether or not Dillahunt and Cohan will ever share the screen together in the Dead universe is up to Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple and whether or not he plans to bring the two shows together. However, given Cohan’s shortened life-expectancy with the series, it seems unlikely.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.