No New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ This Week

Fear the Walking Dead will not air a new episode on AMC over the coming Memorial Day weekend.

With only two episodes left in the first half of Fear the Walking Dead Season Four, the AMC series will return with Episode 4×07 on June 3.

Episode 4×07 is titled, “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.” The episode will follow the group after a heated encounter with Mel and the Vultures ended Episode 4×06. The preview, seen in the video above, showcases the intense fire fight which will ensue. While Episode 4×07 will also see the tensions rise at the baseball stadium rebuilt by Madison Clark, the shootout and fate of John Dorie (who was wounded by a gun shot to close Episode 4×06) will make up the bulk of The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.

“No, John Dorie is not dead,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW. “At least not in that moment. There’s much more story to tell. We try to up the ante with every episode and keep the emotional twists and turns coming, and our goal is to continue that without spoiling anything anymore. I’ll just say, keep watching.”

As for what got these two groups to a point where a shootout is the only solution, the showrunners promise answer are coming. There are only two episodes remaining in the first half of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season, so the reveals are likely going to be poured on in the next new hours.

“It’s a very good question because at the end of the flashback story it seems like the stadium has had their victory,” Chambliss said. “But I think I can tell you it’s not as simple as that and there is a lot more story that will take place at the stadium to answer those questions about why things are so tense between both groups when it seems like they were resolved in the past.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.