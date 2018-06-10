‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season 4 Finale: No One’s Gone

On Sunday night, AMC will air the Mid-Season Four finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×08 is titled, “No One’s Gone.” The official synopsis for No One’s Gone reads, “Madison fights to preserve the life she worked so hard to build; Morgan tries to do the right thing.”

Many fans suspect Episode 4×08 will be the last episode for Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark. In the “BEFORE” timeline of Episode 4×07, Madison was about to embark on a mission to save her two kids from the Vultures and their herd of oil-covered walkers. In each of the “NOW” timeline scenes, Madison has been entirely absent and the survivors have expressed a true hatred for the Vultures and seem to have suffered a tragic loss.

“A little hope for Madison?” Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “There’s a lot of hope for Madison! Madison is such a compelling, interesting, strong, ferocious character. You never know. There’s some speculation. They don’t know what’s going on because we haven’t seen her in the new timeline. Is she kidnapped? Did she runaway? Is she holed up somewhere in a basement? You have no idea.”

Fear the Walking Dead does have a history of splitting the character up only to find ways to bring them back together. Such moves have been common through its earlier seasons. The speculation, however, is fueled by Alicia and Nick’s relentless desire to take down the Vultures who had previous been eyeing the baseball stadium.

“That’s why I love the speculation because you just never know,” Domingo said. “We’re constantly just messing with your mind. It just keeps you nervous and keeps you in tuned. But, also, that’s the reality. Let’s say we were all together. You may go off sometime and do something else! And they, ‘Hey.’ It’s interesting to see how we all come back together.”

To watch the new Mid-Season finale episode of Fear the Walking Dead online, head over to AMC’s official website after its airing and log in using cable or satellite provider information.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. It will return for the second half of its fourth season in August.