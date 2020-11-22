Fear The Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale, New World Beyond Episode Tonight

On Sunday night, AMC will air the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead in its sixth season and the eight episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘s premiere season. Originally, Fear the Walking Dead was going to have an eight-episode first half but due to the coronavirus pandemic causing pauses in production and the programming schedule for the network, Sunday night’s episode will be the last before a hiatus. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will air back to back episodes next weekend, wrapping ups its first season entirely before a break until its second and final season airs next year.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6×07 is titled, “Damage from the Inside.” The official synopsis for Damage from the Inside reads, “When Dakota goes missing, Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a search and rescue mission to find her. Meanwhile an unlikely ally provides a new possibility of escape from Virginia.” The episode is directed by Tawnia McKiernan on a script from Jacob Pinion.

Fear the Walking Dead has been on a roll in its sixth season, offering up the best run of consistently good episodes since its third season. A new anthology format has allowed the audience to spend their Sunday night’s more focused on individual characters or smaller groups, giving the story a chance to develop in a compelling character-driven format.

“I think the thing for us is that the anthology style of storytelling really allows us to just tell these really tight focused stories that allow us to really track some change in a character. We can take them from A to B within an episode, and it doesn’t get lost amongst the 12 series regulars we have,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told ComicBook.com. “I think the other thing that really helped us in amping up everything across the board was just the decision to split everyone up and take away all their power. We’re really testing people and putting them in the worst situations they’ve been, and it’s allowed us to explore who rises to the occasion, who doesn’t, or who finds interesting ways to take advantage of the situation everyone’s in.”

Following Sunday night’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, ComicBook.com’s full spoiler-filled deep dive into the episode with showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will publish!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1×08 is titled, “The Sky is a Graveyard.” The official synopsis for The Sky is a Graveyard reads, “A horrific discovery finds the group at crossroads and prompts one of them to revisit past trauma.” The episode is directed by Loren Yaconelli on a script from Elizabeth Padden.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes of Season 10 in February. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.