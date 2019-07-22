Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners Warn Alicia’s Not Out of Danger Just Yet

Despite the high-flying escape made by the survivors in Sunday’s mid-season finale, Fear the Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg warn Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) isn’t out of danger after being exposed to contaminated blood from an irradiated walker.

“We do not [know what it did to her]. As Grace said, it’s something that affects different people differently,” Goldberg told EW.

“It’s not like they have access to high-tech medical equipment to test anyone. A lot of characters have been exposed to the radiation in the course of this past season. Grace, obviously, Alicia, Morgan went into the irradiated zone, Strand and Charlie crashed the balloon in there. So, it’s definitely something that I think is going to be on people’s minds moving forward.”

A shower and a change of clothes might not be enough to save Alicia, but should she avoid the same slow death awaiting nuclear plant worker Grace (Karen David), Debnam-Carey says the scary encounter with the extra-dangerous walker is a turning point for the altruistic Alicia.

“When I first read it, I did call up [the producers] and I was like, ‘Yo, what’s happening?’ And I got a few details, but of course I cannot say anything,” Debnam-Carey earlier told TV Line ahead of the mid-season 5 finale.

“I can say it’s this one moment where we really see Alicia try and embrace people and finally reach out and see that it’s important to let other people in and try to become this family rather than just being a killing machine or putting herself in the position of warrior. And it’s almost like kind of quite funny that she then does that, and suddenly it’s like she’s already in jeopardy straight away again after trying to help people and not being on her own. It’s interesting, for sure.”

The trailer and first Season 5B details for Fear‘s mid-season return were revealed Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 airs its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 11 on AMC.