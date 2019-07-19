Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Finale Opening Minutes Released

AMC has published the opening minutes — a flashback — from Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 mid-season finale, “Is Anybody Out There?” Per its official synopsis:

The group fights against the clock; Sarah and Wendell get help from an unexpected source.

The survivors must contend with a pervasive horde of walkers just as a nearby power plant melts down, forcing the need to get their rust bucket plane in the air. Meanwhile, John (Garret Dillahunt) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) are stuck far out with a stalled vehicle, leaving June (Jenna Elfman) worried the crew will have no choice but to leave them behind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In addition to the ticking clock of the impending plant meltdown, there are also a lot of balls in the air,” showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg told EW.

“Dwight and Dorie are still pretty far from the plane. Will they make it back in time? What about Morgan, Alicia, and Grace? Is Alicia contaminated with nuclear radiation? Will the rest of the group be able to finish the plane in time to get it in the air? All we can say is it’s going to be a nail biter of a mid-season finale that will put our characters in perhaps the most heightened, dangerous, and emotional situation they’ve faced yet. Buckle up!”

Fans should also brace themselves for a nail-biting moment centered around brother-sister duo Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) and Sarah (Mo Collins) as they work to bring their friends in safely, just as the shady Logan (Matt Frewer) returns with a game-changing proposition.

“We’ve talked a lot about our people on the plane side of the mountain, but let’s not forget Sarah and Wendell on the other side,” the showrunners said.

“We can tell you there’s a very exciting story for them in the midseason finale that will force these characters to dig deep and pull off seemingly impossible odds. Finally, if you thought you’ve seen the last of Logan, think again!”

Fear the Walking Dead premieres its 5A mid-season finale Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c on AMC. Fear returns with its 5B mid-season premiere Sunday, August 11.