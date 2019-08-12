Fan Reaction to Fear the Walking Dead’s Midseason Premiere is Overwhelmingly Negative

Fear the Walking Dead fans are calling Sunday’s midseason premiere “terrible” and “boring.”

When the official Walking Dead Twitter account asked fans to weigh in on the episode’s documentary approach, fans said the episode was a “horrible idea.”

Horrible – I have seen every episode so far from season 1, but cannot watch this episode anymore. If this is the next season, I’m done — Tracy Siebrecht (@siebrecht_t) August 12, 2019

The episode, told through the lens of video documentarian Al (Maggie Grace), caught up with Morgan (Lennie James) and his group as they traverse the west in search of strangers in need.

Despite the loss of their denim factory home base once operated by original benefactor Clayton (Stephen Henderson), stolen by new foe Logan (Matt Frewer) and his heavily armed gang, Morgan and his people continue to spread their philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope.

It’s a direction not sitting well with everyone.

“Can we move on from the save the world one house at a time theme?” asked one viewer. Wrote another, “I’ve been with the show from episode 1 and this is the worst.”

Yet another commenter called the Walking Dead spinoff “the worst show on TV right now.” Another quipped, “Wouldn’t be surprised if zombies started walking away from this show.”

“This was the hardest episode to watch,” reads another reply. “What the f— were they thinking?”

The season, the sophomore effort under newly installed Season 4 show runners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time), is the lowest rated in the series’ history on Rotten Tomatoes, where it stands at 67%.

Season 3, the last under co-creator and original showrunner Dave Erickson, ranks highest at 83%. A semi-rebooted Season 4, where The Walking Dead‘s Morgan replaced Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) as series lead, is ranked second at 81%, topping Season 1 (77%) and Season 2 (70%).

When appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, where AMC announced Fear was renewed for a sixth season, Chambliss and Goldberg promised a “big change” at the end of Season 5 will reinvent the show ahead of Season 6.

“Without giving something away, the world is going to expand in a big way and by the time we get to the end of the season, it’s really going to shake the entire group to the very core and really change the show in a way that will launch us into Season 6, in a really big way,” Chambliss said.

“We’re constantly striving to change what Fear is and reinvent it. So just as soon as everyone thinks they’ve figured out what we’re doing, we change things up, and that’s gonna continue through Season 5. There’ll be a big change at the end of Season 5.”

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

Its boring. — Shehulk37 (@ShehulkTrevino) August 12, 2019

Awful – found footage films/tv shows are rarely any good – waste of an episode — Randy Butternubs (@WMiller50) August 12, 2019

It sucks. — Mick (@TheMickNY) August 12, 2019

Yeah, sorry this is NOT why I watch this show — Sean Roemhild (@hsolo05) August 12, 2019

Absolute snooze-fest. This season has not been good. Needs better writing. pic.twitter.com/f1eeQdEs9t — Stormnation (@Stormboli) August 12, 2019

Does it tell you anything that I’m fooling around on twitter instead of paying attention? — Red In America 🇺🇸 (@RedInAmerica) August 12, 2019

@FearTWD @ScottMGimple get rid of the current guys they are trashing what little goodness was part of this show. #FearTWD #FTWD — Susan (@sassygal161965) August 12, 2019

I dont know why I keep watching this garbage — Bohotes (@Bohotes) August 12, 2019

It sucks out loud. Honestly the whole storyline of videos and Maggie’s character with the camera that is so life or death important is sinking this series. It’s really getting worse by the episode. — pyrador (@Syko_Bob) August 12, 2019

About done with this shit show — Rob (@Rob92_813) August 12, 2019

Same here. — Flo Ratcliffe (@Flobee03) August 12, 2019

These characters suck now. Alicia was a badass now she’s a Morgan jr hippie. — Shauna Ritter (@ShaunaRitter) August 12, 2019

It fucking sucks. I’m fast forwarding through the entire thing. — Taylor Watson (@taylorwatson__) August 12, 2019

Im not. I just want to watch the show. This is the same thing did when telling the story about the moms death. Bits and pieces all episode. Enough already. I am not a fan of the “ filming” peoples stories anyways. Its unrealistic and slows the whole thing down. — Debbi (@Cerah34) August 12, 2019

Waited two weeks for this crap. It sucks. — Ola (@womansplayer1) August 12, 2019

So we gonna Ignore everyone says that the season sucks and has lazy writing? Its Ignore the wishes of the fans Time again? Oh ok — Xenia (@xenia_mathers) August 12, 2019

Bad. Make that REALLY bad. Do better, lots better. — 614Rob (@ro145676) August 12, 2019

Horrible, hope the whole 2nd half of the season isn’t like this, if so, just cancel the show now — Richie (@rlw6972_richie) August 12, 2019

Those cameras gotta die. They’re killing this show. — Dylan BluD (@BluDYT) August 12, 2019

Don’t do it again. Not entertaining at all! Luckily I recorder the show and fast forward through all that crap. — Jon j (@dizzyjaxx) August 12, 2019

It’s a cool concept — Ian M. Stewart (@VPM_IanStewart) August 12, 2019

I like hearing what’s going on in their heads — K. Freek (@solomonfreek13) August 12, 2019

Variety of storytelling approaches mean nothing if you tell terrible stories with lazy contrived writing saturated with Gimple speak over walkie talkies. Experimentation is desperation. Season 4 and 5 are a hot mess. — BringbacktherealFTWD (@Bringbackthere1) August 12, 2019

Saw it Friday. Good episode. Makes sense after you finishing watching. Hope Madison returns @KimDickens feel like the heart of the show is missing. She can’t be replaced and wishing it was her that wrote/drew on the tree. — ANI (@Mannyfresh369) August 12, 2019

Hate it. Show is not what it used to be.Preacher is better and it’s cancelled. — sherry carrigan (@shercarr) August 12, 2019

Sucks. Once again this show has no real direction or identity and it shows. The writing makes little to no sense and seems like they’re trying to throw anything against the wall and have it stick. How the bleep did it get renewed for a 6th season? — Lazycocnut (@lazycocnut) August 12, 2019

Seemed like lazy story telling. Boring. Tried to explain away the numerous cameras with infinite battery life. Can we move on from the save the world one house at a time theme? — IrishSteel (@irishgreen75) August 12, 2019

Fear died after Season 3. Please pull the plug and end this show’s misery. — Jonathan Taboada 🦋 (@jonathantabs) August 12, 2019

Fear the walking dead is currently the worst show on tv right now , it’s fucked up because it was better than TWD until Nick and Madison died — Stoica Liviu (@stoica_liviu) August 12, 2019

The worst and boring. I’ve been with show from episode 1 and this is the worst. — Frank A. Kadar (@FrankAKadar) August 12, 2019

I’m waiting for them to sit around in a circle and share their feelings. The show keeps getting progressively worse. The found video documentary is a horrible idea. — Dennis Hughes (@DennisHughes19) August 12, 2019

Can this show get any worse? — 𝒦𝒶𝓈𝓈𝒾𝑒 💄💋👠🌹🍓🎸 (@KassieBeauty) August 12, 2019

It’s something different. Never hurts to try new things. — Shaun Dent (@SDent75) August 12, 2019

Wouldn’t be surprised if zombies started walking away from this show😳😳😁 — don (@sarcasm101wu) August 12, 2019

loving it! a mix of Cannibal Holocaust, The Office, and MGSV all in one #TWDFamily — Julian Cannon🎙@Keystone Comic Con (@julianexcalibur) August 12, 2019

This was the hardest episode to watch . What the fuck were they thinking — C (@bangsnaps327) August 12, 2019

Best episode of Fear this year. Loved it! — Bill Douglas (@Deadman51371) August 12, 2019

I liked seeing actual color for once. But that’s about all I liked — Algernon (@TheBlitznuger) August 12, 2019

When are people going to die?? It’s great we’re adding new characters, but they have no depth. Al and this video camera stuff is way past old. I waited 3 weeks for the same stuff? I only watch now as a filler. I like Skidmark more than anyone now, shame. — wojousmc (@wojousmc2) August 12, 2019

Honestly, I lost all care for characters when they all just end up dying and being replaced with people that I know I shouldn’t get attached to or care about. A plot only goes so far when the characters directing it aren’t cared for. — Gothicus (@RememberMeAsOne) August 12, 2019

Its the single most boring episode of television I’ve ever had to suffer through. — Andy (@murderous_andy) August 12, 2019