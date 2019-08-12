The Walking Dead

Fan Reaction to Fear the Walking Dead’s Midseason Premiere is Overwhelmingly Negative

Fear the Walking Dead fans are calling Sunday’s midseason premiere “terrible” and […]

Fear the Walking Dead fans are calling Sunday’s midseason premiere “terrible” and “boring.”

When the official Walking Dead Twitter account asked fans to weigh in on the episode’s documentary approach, fans said the episode was a “horrible idea.”

The episode, told through the lens of video documentarian Al (Maggie Grace), caught up with Morgan (Lennie James) and his group as they traverse the west in search of strangers in need.

Despite the loss of their denim factory home base once operated by original benefactor Clayton (Stephen Henderson), stolen by new foe Logan (Matt Frewer) and his heavily armed gang, Morgan and his people continue to spread their philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope.

It’s a direction not sitting well with everyone.

“Can we move on from the save the world one house at a time theme?” asked one viewer. Wrote another, “I’ve been with the show from episode 1 and this is the worst.”

Yet another commenter called the Walking Dead spinoff “the worst show on TV right now.” Another quipped, “Wouldn’t be surprised if zombies started walking away from this show.”

“This was the hardest episode to watch,” reads another reply. “What the f— were they thinking?”

The season, the sophomore effort under newly installed Season 4 show runners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time), is the lowest rated in the series’ history on Rotten Tomatoes, where it stands at 67%.

Season 3, the last under co-creator and original showrunner Dave Erickson, ranks highest at 83%. A semi-rebooted Season 4, where The Walking Dead‘s Morgan replaced Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) as series lead, is ranked second at 81%, topping Season 1 (77%) and Season 2 (70%).

When appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, where AMC announced Fear was renewed for a sixth season, Chambliss and Goldberg promised a “big change” at the end of Season 5 will reinvent the show ahead of Season 6.

“Without giving something away, the world is going to expand in a big way and by the time we get to the end of the season, it’s really going to shake the entire group to the very core and really change the show in a way that will launch us into Season 6, in a really big way,” Chambliss said.

“We’re constantly striving to change what Fear is and reinvent it. So just as soon as everyone thinks they’ve figured out what we’re doing, we change things up, and that’s gonna continue through Season 5. There’ll be a big change at the end of Season 5.”

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

